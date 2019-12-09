USD/JPY Current Price: 108.63
- The Japanese Gross Domestic Product double the market’s expectations in Q3.
- Trade tensions between the US and China fuel demand for safe-haven assets.
- USD/JPY technically bearish, room to break below the 108.00 figure.
The USD/JPY pair has traded within a well-limited range, ending this Monday unchanged around 108.60. The JPY appreciated at the beginning of the day on the back of mounting tensions between the US and China after US President Trump tweeted during the weekend that the World Bank shouldn’t lean money to China.
Encouraging Japanese data also helped, as the economy grew by 0.4% in the three months to September, doubling the market’s forecast of 0.2%. The annualized GDP jumped to 1.8% from 0.2%, while the Eco Watchers Survey for November printed 39.4, up from 36.7 in the previous month. The country’s macroeconomic calendar will be light this Tuesday, as it will only include November Money Supply data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, it is trading below all of its moving averages, although they lack directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, but also lack directional strength. The pair held above the post-NFP low at 108.39, with a break below the level, probably resulting in an extension sub-108.00.
Support levels: 108.40 108.10 107.75
Resistance levels: 108.70 109.00 109.30
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
