USD/JPY Current price: 107.58
- Japan’s large manufacturers´ sentiment plummeted in the first quarter of the year.
- The market’s mood is sour, amid the coronavirus pandemic running out of control.
- USD/JPY trading below the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance.
The Japanese currency is mildly stronger against its American rival, as the market’s mood took a turn to the worse. Equities are a sea of red worldwide, while demand for government bonds is sending yields lower in the US ahead of the opening. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stands at 0.61% after falling to 0.59%. The coronavirus outbreak keeps taking its toll, with the number of cases still on the rise.
In the data front, Japan’s large manufacturers´ sentiment plummeted in the first quarter of the year, although it came in better than expected. The Tankan Large Manufacturing Index came in at -8 from 0 in the previous quarter and the -10 expected. Focus now shifts to US employment and manufacturing data, as the country will publish the ADP survey on private jobs’ creation. According to preliminary estimates, 150K positions are expected to have been lost in March. Also, the US will publish the official March ISM Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 45 from 50.1 previously.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading just below the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance, also below all of its moving averages in the 4-hour chart. Despite the lack of follow-through, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the 20 SMA is crossing below the larger ones, while technical indicators lack directional strength, the Momentum around its mid-line and the RSI at 39. The pair keeps holding above 107.11, the weekly low and the immediate support.
Support levels: 107.10 106.80 106.35
Resistance levels: 108.00 108.35 108.70
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.0950 after ADP beats
EUR/USD has is trading below 1.0950, under pressure. ADP's private-sector jobs report has shown a loss of only 27,000 jobs, far better than expected. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
GBP/USD battles 1.24 as UK coronavirus death toll jumps by 31%
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 31% to 2,352. Markets are digesting US data.
Oil prices are poor predictors of recession
Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years. Previous sharp drops in oil did not anticipate downturns.
XAU/USD under pressure below $1600/oz
Gold is consolidating the bullish spike originating from the 2020 lows while trading now below the 50 DMA (daily simple moving average).
WTI clings to daily gains above $20.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate are showing some signs of life above the key $20.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.