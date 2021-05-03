USD/JPY Current price: 109.09
- Japan celebrates the Golden Week, a series of holidays that will maintain banks closed until Thursday.
- US Treasury yields eased amid a better market’s mood, weighing on USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY is technically neutral, could turn bearish on a break below 108.60.
The USD/JPY pair peaked at 109.69 at the beginning of the day but changed course ahead of the US opening, falling to 108.89, to finally settle around 109.10. The pair fell alongside US government bond yields, which reacted to the better market mood. US stocks advanced after US data confirmed that substantial economic growth continued in April. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note settled at 1.60%.
Japanese markets will remain closed amid different local holidays until next Thursday, which means the macroeconomic calendar will remain empty.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral in the near-term, with the bearish potential limited by a strong static support level at 108.60. Declines toward the level may attract buyers. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is trading just above a flat 20 SMA, while between the longer ones. Technical indicators retreated sharply from overbought readings to lose directional strength around their midlines.
Support levels: 108.90 108.60 108.25
Resistance levels: 109.60 110.00 110.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.2050 after US ISM PMI badly disappointed with 60.7 points. Supply issues are holding the sector back. The consequent drop in yields is weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD soars above 1.39 amid vaccine optimism, dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, significantly higher, amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US ISM Manufacturing PMI missed with 60.7 points.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls back in town through critical resistance
The price of gold has been lively on Monday, exceeding through meanwhile resistances as the greenback retreated while investors brace for more critical US data.
Ethereum leads uptrend despite threat of reversal
Bitcoin price shows renewed bullish momentum but faces an uphill battle as it climbs higher. Ethereum price rally continues despite multiple sell signals indicating it is overextended.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?