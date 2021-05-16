USD/JPY Current price: 109.28
- Japan will publish early on Monday the April Producer Price Index.
- US Treasury yields retreated on poor US data, weighing on the greenback.
- USD/JPY is poised to extend its slide, although a bearish continuation is not yet confirmed.
The USD/JPY pair eased on Friday but got to close the week with gains around 109.30. The pair responded to a better market mood that pushed equities higher and government bond yields lower, unable to find a clear direction. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note settled at 1.63% after flirting mid-week with the 1.70% threshold, as worse-than-expected US data cooled inflationary concerns.
Data wise, Japan published on Friday, April Money Supply, which was up by 9.2% YoY. Early on Monday, the country will release the April Producer Price Index, foreseen up by 3.1% YoY, much better than the previous 1%. It will also publish April Machine Tool Orders, previously at 65%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has lost its bullish strength, but its bearish potential seems limited at the time being. The daily chart shows that technical indicators ease within positive levels but also that they remain above their midlines. Meanwhile, the pair is well above a flat 20 SMA, currently at around 108.70, while the longer ones advance far below it. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is meeting buyers around a bullish 20 SMA but holding nearby, while technical indicators accelerated their slides and approach their midlines from above.
Support levels: 109.10 108.70 108.15
Resistance levels: 109.70 110.10 110.50
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward after US retail sales miss estimates
EUR/USD is holding onto its gains above 1.21 after the US reported no change in April's retail sales, below 1% expected. The Control Group plunged by 1.5%. The dollar is falling across the pond. US Consumer Sentiment missed with 82.8, yet inflation expectations surged to 4.6%.
GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. US retail sales missed estimates, causing jitters.
XAU/USD rallies back closer to multi-month tops, around $1,840 region
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support.
Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains
Dogecoin price is at a pivotal point, resulting in a 40% upswing or 30% sell-off. A swift surge beyond $0.522 and a retest of this level confirms a bullish outlook. If DOGE slices through the $0.351, it will put an end to the optimistic narrative.
AMC Entertainment Holdings surges on triangle breakout, targets $14.54 and $20
AMC has done it again and in the process is stealing the GameStop crown. Supposedly a movie about the whole GameStop saga is in the works, but if AMC has its way it will be stealing the show. Coming to an AMC theatre near you: "AMC to the moon". AMC closed Thursday at $12.77 for a nice gain of 23.7%, thank you very much.