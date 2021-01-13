- Wall Street rises modestly, holds near record highs as optimism turns to caution.
- US data shows annual inflation at 1.4%; activity increased modestly according to Beige Book.
- USD/JPY remains steady despite moves in US yields.
The USD/JPY rebounded on Wednesday and eased around the 104.00 level. A stronger US dollar across the board boosted the pair. The greenback held onto gains even as US yields tumbled. The 10-year dropped to 1.07%, a one-week low while the pair remained steady. Speculations about the next steps of the Federal Reserve and the stimulus program are affecting the bond market. During the American session, a recovery in Wall Street added support to USD/JPY.
Economic data from the US showed that inflation is not a problem at the moment. The annual rate rose to 1.4%, matching the highest reading since April. The number is below the Fed’s target and below pre-pandemic levels. The core rate was steady at 1.6%. According to the Beige Book, most districts said economic activity increased modestly in December. In Japan, the machinery orders report for November is due and in the US, jobless claims. Chinese trade data is also due during the Asian session.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY is trading around 103.80. It is moving in a modest range between 103.75 and 104.00, after finding support at 103.50. It shows no clear direction. In the 4-hour chart, the pair dropped below the 20-SMA that now offers resistance at 104.00. At the same time, it holds above the 100 and 200 SMAs that are turning north and converge at 103.50. A break under 103.50 should point to more weakness ahead while above 104.00, it could rise further toward weekly highs.
Support levels: 103.50 103.15 102.70
Resistance levels: 104.00 104.40 104.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.2150 as the dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.2150 as the dollar gains ground. The move came alongside the fall in US yields following a bond auction on Tuesday. Another bond auction and speeches from Fed officials are eyed.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.36 as UK's Johnson mulls new restrictions
GBP/USD has been extending its losses toward 1.36 as UK PM Johnson left the door open to additional restrictions amid strain on hospitals. The US dollar has been recovering from its fall on Tuesday.
Gold consolidating above $1850 at tip of ascending triangle
It has broadly been a day of consolidation for spot gold prices (XAU/USD). The yellow metal trades with modest gains of just under $4 on the day or about 0.2% and sits currently sits just to the south of the $1860 mark, having twice rebounded from tests of the $1850 mark to the downside this session.
Ripple finds supporters in legal battle agains the SEC allowing XRP price to regain lost ground
According to the most recent report released by Gatehub, a popular cryptocurrency wallet, XRP will continue to be supported on the platform unless the SEC’s complaint is adjudicated and the final decision states XRP is a security.
US Dollar Index sticks to gains above 90.00 ahead of Fedspeak, data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck vs. a basket of its main competitors, keeps the buying interest unaltered above 90.00 so far on Wednesday.