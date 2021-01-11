USD/JPY Current price: 104.14
- US Treasury yields pared gains and retreated, still standing at multi-month highs.
- Modest losses in equities prevent USD/JPY from extending its current advance.
- USD/JPY is bullish in the near-term faces critical resistance around 104.50.
The American dollar keeps advancing backed by a mixture of risk-aversion and speculation of more fiscal stimulus coming in the US. The USD/JPY pair hit 104.21, its highest in over three weeks, holding above the 104.00 mark. The advance was limited amid easing Treasury yields, which retreated modestly from multi-month highs as the week kicked in.
Japan started the week with a holiday, which means the country didn’t publish relevant economic data. The US calendar will also be quite light, as it includes some bond auctions and speeches from FOMC member. Meanwhile, European indexes are in the red, although losses are modest at the time being.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading around 104.10, retaining its bullish stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing above all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA heads firmly north above the 100 SMA and seems poised to gain ground beyond the 200 SMA. Technical indicators consolidate within overbought levels, without signs of bullish exhaustion. A daily descendant trend line coming from March 2020 provides critical resistance in the 104.50 region.
Support levels: 103.85 103.50 103.15
Resistance levels: 104.50 104.90 105.30
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
