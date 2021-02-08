USD/JPY Forecast: Corrective decline underway, next movements depending on yields’ behaviour

USD/JPY Current price: 105.22
- US Treasury yields reached their highest since March 2020 before changing course.
- Japanese trade surplus improved to ¥965.1 billion in December from ¥616.1 billion.
- USD/JPY pair is trading at daily lows and could extend the decline in the next sessions.
The USD/JPY pair retreated from a daily high of 105.66, trading in the red for most of the American session to finish the day near a daily low at 105.14. US Treasury yields finished the day with modest losses, but the yield on the 10-year note hit 1.20%, while that of the 30-year note briefly topped 2%, their highest since March 2020.
Japan published mixed figures, as the December Trade Balance surplus resulted in ¥965.1 billion, much better than the previous ¥616.1 billion. The January Eco Watchers Survey for the current situation printed at 51.2, while the outlook came in at 39.9, this last, missing the market’s expectations. Japan will publish December Labor Cash Earnings and January Money Supply this Tuesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair could extend its decline in the next few sessions, particularly if it extends its decline below the mentioned daily low. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has broken below its 20 SMA, which has turned flat, while technical indicators entered negative territory, although with limited bearish strength. The corrective decline will likely gain momentum on a break below the next support level at 104.85.
Support levels: 105.15 104.85 104.40
Resistance levels: 105.75 106.10 106.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.2050 amid stimulus hopes
EUR/USD has bounced back to around 1.20, marginally lower as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback.
Dogecoin price on the verge of a pullback to $0.06 as indicator flashes sell signals
The best performing ‘meme’ cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, has surged again in the past 24 hours touching $0.084 and potentially forming a double top in the short-term. It seems that the digital asset is poised for a short-term correction before another potential leg up.
XAU/USD extends daily rally, near-term resistance aligns at $1,835
Gold is posting strong gains on the first day of the week. Next technical resistance could be seen at $1,835. Ascending trend line on one-hour chart acts as dynamic support.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV): To merge or not with Lucid Motors? Shares edge down
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) has kicked off the week with a marginal decline of nearly 3% to $33.65 at the time of writing. Despite this retreat, shares of the blank-check company are still substantially higher, buoyed by expectations of a SPAC merger with Lucid Motors.
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.