USD/JPY Current price: 109.34
- Japan’s Leading Economic Index rebounded in September, according to preliminary estimates.
- US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index foreseen at 95.9 from 95.5.
- USD/JPY heading toward 110.00, depending on risk perception.
The USD/JPY pair consolidates weekly gains in the 109.30 price zone, having eased just modestly from a fresh multi-month high of 109.48. Market players remain hopeful that the US and China will soon sign a trade arrangement. The stakes are high at this point, and both economies seem to be escalating demands ahead of it.
Upbeat data and positive sentiment
Wall Street reached record highs Thursday, although the appetite for high-yielding assets receded overnight, with Asian equities struggling with their opening levels and European ones now trading marginally lower. Government debt yields, however, remain near weekly highs.
Japanese data were generally encouraging, as the country released September Labor Cash Earnings, up by 0.8% YoY and Overall Household Spending, up by 9.5% in the same period. Also, the preliminary estimate of the September Leading Economic Index was up to 92.2 from 91.9, while the Coincident Index increased to 101 from 99.
The US session will bring the preliminary estimate for the November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, seen at 95.9 from the previous 95.5.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The short-term picture for the USD/JPY pair is bullish, as long as buyers continue to defend the 109.00 level. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading north above the larger ones at around 109.05. Technical indicators have lost directional strength but hold within positive levels, indicating absent selling interest.
Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.20
Resistance levels: 109.60 110.00 110.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. President Trump has yet to decide to roll back tariffs, raising uncertainty. US Consumer Sentiment met expectations.
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the economy. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.
USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum
Japan’s Leading Economic Index rebounded in September, according to preliminary estimates. US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index foreseen at 95.9 from 95.5. USD/JPY heading toward 110.00, depending on risk perception.
US Dollar Index: getting ready for the 55-day SMA near 98.30
The upside in the index remains well and sound so far this week and is now extending further north of the 98.00 barrier. In the meantime, the positive view on DXY remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 97.49.
Gold: The yellow metal is now testing the $1458.23 support zone
Gold has had a very hard time over the last four sessions losing around 3.4% of its value. The chart is now showing that the key support zone of USD 1458.23 per ounce might get broken to the downside.