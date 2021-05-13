USD/JPY Current price: 109.45
- The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note retreated from the critical 1.70% threshold.
- Japanese data was mixed, as the trade surplus soared, buy confidence indicators contracted.
- USD/JPY holds near a fresh monthly high at 109.78, has room to extend its advance.
The USD/JPY pair extended its monthly advance by a few pips to 109.78 before retreating toward the 109.50 price zone, moving alongside US Treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year note surged to 1.70% ahead of Wall Street’s opening, underpinning the pair. It later retreated to settle around 1.66%, as the market mood improved and stocks bounced, despite another US report indicating mounting inflationary pressures.
Japanese data was mixed, as the Trade Balance posted a surplus of ¥983.1 billion in March, surpassing expectations, although the April Eco Watchers Survey Outlook contracted to 41.7 against an expected advance to 50.7. This Friday, the country will release April Money Supply, previously at 9.5% YoY.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair maintains its positive stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair continues to develop above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing between the longer ones. The Momentum indicator has resumed its advance near overbought readings, while the RSI consolidates at 59, both reflecting substantial buying interest.
Support levels: 109.25 108.80 108.30
Resistance levels: 109.70 110.10 110.50
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains sub-1.2100 after upbeat US data
US Producer Prices rose by more than anticipated, while unemployment claims shrank by more than anticipated. EUR/USD keeps trading below 1.2100 as investors eye firmer government bond yields.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD bounces off weekly lows, lacks follow-through buying
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus. Wall Street benchmarks dropped over 2.0%, down for third day, but S&P 500 Futures prints 0.10% gains afterward.
Nightmares repeat as BTC flash crashes
The recent Bitcoin price crash seen on Wednesday is comparable to the one in late April. However, unlike the last time, this drop was not due to rumors of new tax proposals.
S&P 500 Nasdaq: PPI confirms the CPI, Fed is in bed as inflation means red
Wednesday's wake-up call to the dovish Fed was repeated with the release of PPI on Thursday. Core CPI was 0.7% versus forecasts for 0.4%. Now is buy the dip still in focus and is don't fight the Fed still the trade?