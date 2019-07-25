USD/JPY Current price: 108.69
- Yields led the way higher, USD/JPY held despite yields retreated from highs.
- Japanese Tokyo inflation seen steady at 1.1% YoY in July.
- USD/JPY could extend its advance toward the 110.00 figure.
The USD/JPY pair has soared to 108.72, its highest in over two weeks, ending the American session a handful of pips below this last. The dollar firmed up following solid American data, and after the ECB’s monetary policy announcement, which rocked financial markets. Given that Draghi & Co. were less aggressive than anticipated, stocks’ buyers started unwinding longs, with US indexes diving to weekly lows. Government bond yields, on the other hand, recovered sharply, with German yields recovering from record lows and US ones reaching weekly highs. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 2.10%, to finally settle at 2.07%.
In the data front, Japan released at the beginning of the day the June Corporate Service Price index, which rose by 0.7% YoY, much better than the 0.0% expected. Early Friday, the country will release July Tokyo inflation, seen steady at 1.1% YoY. The core reading, excluding volatile energy and food prices, is also seen unchanged, at 0.8%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has broken above the 61.8% retracement of its July’s decline, with little in the way now toward the top of the month at 108.98. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has soared above a congestion of moving averages, which stand around the 50% retracement of the same decline around 108.10. The 20 SMA, however, is advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have settled at daily highs, with the RSI stabilizing in overbought territory. Beyond the 109.00 level, the pair could extend its advance toward the 110.00 figure.
Support levels: 108.40 108.00 107.65
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims most of post-ECB gains
The shared currency trades around 1.1150 against its American rival, as despite the European Central Bank was less dovish-than-anticipated, easing is coming to the Union. Robust US data added to the pair’s bearish case.
GBP/USD at daily lows on renewed dollar’s strength
The greenback is back in fashion after ECB’s noise settled, stronger against all of its major rivals. GBP/USD falls to 1.2450 as speculation of upcoming elections in the UK hurt Sterling.
USD/JPY: range trading exacerbated ahead of first-tier events
The USD/JPY pair continues trading range-bound a handful of pips above the 108.00 figure. The American dollar remains strong against most major rivals, although the FX market is in wait-and-see mode...
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.
Gold erases more than $10 on Thursday, continues to trade above critical $1400
European Central Bank President Draghi's neutral tone today forced the precious metal, which in the last few weeks capitalized on expectations of major central banks turning dovish amid the dismal global economic outlook, to weaken against major currencies and caused the XAU/USD pair to erase more than $10 on the day.