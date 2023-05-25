USD/CAD: We are waiting for the completion of the intermediate wave (Y) near 1.392

Most likely, the USDCAD pair forms a global triple zigzag marked with cycle waves w-x-y-x-z.
At the time of writing, the final actionary leg is being built – the sub-wave z. Apparently, it takes the form of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ, where the sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ are formed.
Now we are seeing the development of the final wave Ⓨ. It can end in the form of a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y) near 1.392. At that level, it will be at 50% of actionary zigzag wave Ⓦ.
In an alternative scenario, we can expect the construction of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ. It is the beginning in a larger corrective pattern.
There is a high probability that the primary waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ are completed. In the near future, a continuation of the bearish primary wave Ⓨ is expected, which will take the structure of a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y).
The primary wave Ⓨ, taking the form of a minor double zigzag, may end at the minimum of the wave Ⓦ, near the price level of 1.323.
