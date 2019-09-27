- USD/CAD edging lower below 200-DMA/rejected at 61.8% Fibo and piercing back below the 38.2% Fibo.
- CAD remains robust in Bank of Canada sentiment.
- Forex poll offers a bullish bias for USD/CAD over near to longer-term forecasts.
USD/CAD is seeking a break to the downside and out of the September consolidation between a 50 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement zone, capped by the 200-day moving average. Bears seek a test of the rising support line for territories below the 1.32 handle. Fundamentals will boil down to central bank sentiment when analysing the key economic data from both the US and Canada next week. Should the US Dollar find a bid on strong US jobs numbers, then the central bank trade will be nullified and funds can target a break beyond 1.33.
This was the week:
Oil prices stablised on the reports of a speedy recovery in Suadi supply, and when combined with sustained fears of waning demand growth, WTI, highly correlated to CAD, dropped below $55bbls which supported funds for the best part of the week. For Donald Trump, it was a week to forget considering the impeachment inquiry into his call with the president of Ukraine.
Key CAD events:
Looking ahead, we have key industry level Gross Domestic Produce which could slow to 0.1% m/m in July. "Most of the weakness can be traced to the goods sector, including a sharp pullback in manufacturing and weaker energy production, leaving services to drive growth. A 0.1% print would leave Q1 growth tracking in the low 1% range, slightly below BoC estimates from July," analysts at TD Securities argued.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Monday, Sep 30
|12:30
|
|
|
-1.6%
|
1.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
-0.3%
|Tuesday, Oct 01
|12:30
|
|
|
0.0%
|
0.2%
|13:30
|
|
|
50.4
|
49.1
|Friday, Oct 04
|12:30
|
CAD Exports
|
|
|
|
$49.76B
|12:30
|
|
|
$-0.40B
|
$-1.12B
|12:30
|
CAD Imports
|
|
|
|
$50.89B
|14:00
|
|
|
|
60.6
|14:00
|
|
|
|
58.6
Key U.S. events:
As for the US, we have the highly anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls event as well as ISM Manufacturing. "We expect payrolls to increase by 150k in September, following the below-consensus 130k August print. Jobs in the goods sector should remain soft, while we look for a modest rebound in services," analysts at TD Securities explained, who look for wages to rise 0.2% m/m, leaving the annual rate unchanged at 3.2% y/y. As for the ISM data, markets are looking for a modest rebound - "We expect easing trade tensions to have marginally boosted business sentiment in September," analysts at TD Securities argued.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Friday, Sep 27
|12:30
|
|
1.8%
|
1.8%
|
1.7% Revised from 1.6%
|12:30
|
|
1.4%
|
1.3%
|
1.4%
|12:30
|
|
0.1%
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
0.4%
|
0.4%
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
|14:00
|
|
93.2
|
92.0
|
92.0
|17:00
|
|
713
|
|
719
|19:30
|
|
$312.4K
|
|
$282.6K
|19:30
|
|
424.2K
|
|
427.1K
|19:30
|
|
$5.5K
|
|
$-11.7K
|Monday, Sep 30
|13:45
|
|
|
50.5
|
50.4
|14:30
|
|
|
-2.3
|
2.7
|15:30
|
|
|
|
1.905%
|15:30
|
|
|
|
1.86%
|Tuesday, Oct 01
|12:50
|
|
|
|
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-1.1%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
5.2%
|13:15
|
|
|
|
|13:30
|
|
|
|
|13:45
|
|
|
51
|
51
|14:00
|
USD ISM Prices Paid
|
|
|
45.8
|
46.0
|14:00
|
|
|
50.0
|
49.1
|14:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.1%
|20:30
|
|
|
|
1.4M
|Wednesday, Oct 02
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-10.1%
|12:15
|
|
|
140K
|
195K
|13:45
|
|
|
|
50.3
|14:50
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, Oct 03
|06:45
|
|
|
|
|12:30
|
|
|
|
|12:30
|
|
|
|
53.48K
|12:30
|
|
|
215K
|
213K
|12:30
|
|
|
212.43K
|
212.00K
|12:30
|
|
|
1.652M
|
1.650M
|13:45
|
|
|
51
|
51
|13:45
|
|
|
50.9
|
50.9
|14:00
|
|
|
55.0
|
56.4
|14:00
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
1.4%
|14:30
|
|
|
86B
|
102B
|15:30
|
|
|
|
1.88%
|19:30
|
|
|
|
16.9M
|22:35
|
|
|
|
|Friday, Oct 04
|12:30
|
|
|
34.4
|
34.4
|12:30
|
|
|
3.2%
|
3.2%
|12:30
|
USD Nonfarm Payrolls
|
|
|
140K
|
130K
|12:30
|
|
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
63.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.4%
|12:30
|
USD Trade Balance
|
|
|
$-55B
|
$-54B
|12:30
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
713
|18:00
|
|
|
|
|19:30
|
|
|
|
424.2K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$312.4K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$5.5K
|19:45
|
|
|
|
USD/CAD Technical Analysis
USD/CAD remains capped by the 200-day moving average and a confluence of the 50% Fibonacci mean reversion of the July rally to September highs, accumulated around 1.33 the figure. Should bulls get above this barrier, then eyes will be on 1.34 handle and mid-June highs. On this break below the 21-DMA, bears are looking for a test of trend line support which will open prospects for the July lows just ahead of 1.30 the figure which guard a run to the 1.28 handle and a 161.80% Fibo extension.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD Forecast Poll
The Forex Forecast Poll is a sentiment tool that highlights near- and medium-term price expectations from leading market experts which shows a bullish bias for USD/CAD.
The USD/CAD is about to get squeezed in by the resistance of the 200-day SMA and the support of the 55-day SMA. Short term movements are overtaking long term trend. Watch for a break out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid disappointing US data
EUR/USD is trading off the two-year lows around 1.0950. US Durable Goods Orders fell short of expectations in total while other figures were mixed. Core Earlier, several EU figures disappointed. End-of-quarter moves are in play.
GBP/USD recovering from the BOE-related fall after US data misses
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 amid mostly disappointing US data. Earlier, BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. EU-UK talks are ongoing in Brussels.
USD/JPY fails to hold above 108 as markets turn risk-averse
US Dollar Index looks to post highest weekly close in more than two years. Trump is reportedly considering the option to delist Chinese companies from stock markets.
10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield erases Friday's recovery gains.
Bitcoin ready to take off after a scare at the cliff’s edge
Thursday saw cryptos in the red at the close of the European session. The drop led Bitcoin to shed the significant support line at $7,850. This point was the optimal long entry price, with an economic stop level.
Gold plummets to 1-1/2 week lows, remains vulnerable below $1500 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North-American session, farther below the key $1500 psychological mark, and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.