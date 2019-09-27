USD/CAD edging lower below 200-DMA/rejected at 61.8% Fibo and piercing back below the 38.2% Fibo.

CAD remains robust in Bank of Canada sentiment.

Forex poll offers a bullish bias for USD/CAD over near to longer-term forecasts.

USD/CAD is seeking a break to the downside and out of the September consolidation between a 50 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement zone, capped by the 200-day moving average. Bears seek a test of the rising support line for territories below the 1.32 handle. Fundamentals will boil down to central bank sentiment when analysing the key economic data from both the US and Canada next week. Should the US Dollar find a bid on strong US jobs numbers, then the central bank trade will be nullified and funds can target a break beyond 1.33.

This was the week:

Oil prices stablised on the reports of a speedy recovery in Suadi supply, and when combined with sustained fears of waning demand growth, WTI, highly correlated to CAD, dropped below $55bbls which supported funds for the best part of the week. For Donald Trump, it was a week to forget considering the impeachment inquiry into his call with the president of Ukraine.

Key CAD events:

Looking ahead, we have key industry level Gross Domestic Produce which could slow to 0.1% m/m in July. "Most of the weakness can be traced to the goods sector, including a sharp pullback in manufacturing and weaker energy production, leaving services to drive growth. A 0.1% print would leave Q1 growth tracking in the low 1% range, slightly below BoC estimates from July," analysts at TD Securities argued.