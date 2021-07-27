Global developments
US new home sales fell to a 14 month low. Higher lumber prices and shortage of building materials are keeping supply tight and pushing up prices. US 10y real rates dropped to a record low of -1.12%. The Dollar consequently has weakened across the board. The overall risk sentiment is holding up.
Domestic developments
Equities
US and European equities had ended the session flat yesterday. Asian indices are trading mixed this morning. It will be interesting to see if the Nifty sustains gains above 15900
Bonds
It was a lacklustre day of trading for bonds yesterday. The yield on the 10y benchmark ended almost unchanged at 6.16%. Rates rallied a bit with 3y and 5y OIS ending at 4.65% and 5.18%
USD/INR
USD/INR has been trading in narrow ranges intraday, the last few sessions. 3m vols have dipped to the lowest level since Feb'20 (5.25%). Near-term Forwards continue to get received with normalization in Cash-Tom. 1y forward yield continues to hover around 4.50%. Cash-Tom yield is around 3.45%. Asian currencies are trading stronger against the Dollar.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.20 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
