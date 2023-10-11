US Inflation Preview: High bar for underlying prices set to undercut US Dollar

- Economists expect the US to report another increase of 0.3% in underlying inflation.
- Upbeat producer prices imply even higher expectations from market participants.
- A minor miss would trigger significant US Dollar losses.
- The Greenback has been under pressure from dovish Federal Reserve remarks.
The pendulum has been swinging against the US Dollar – and it is not over yet. A mix of high expectations and headwinds imply another leg down for the embattled Greenback in response to the all-important inflation data.
Here is a preview of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for September, due on Thursday at 12:30 GMT.
CPI background and why critical data may miss estimates
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has been laser-focused on fighting inflation and has been sticking to the mantra of following the data. Investors have been following the bank's words – at least when it comes to wild responses to economic releases.
CPI inflation is the earliest hard data of price rises, making them a massive market-mover. Moreover, with doubts about the next rate decision, which would be the last, investors are set to react with vigor.
Headline inflation has been falling below 4% YoY, but Core CPI – which excludes energy and food – is stickier. Underlying prices depend on services, and especially wages, which refuse to drop. Core CPI YoY stood at 4.3% in August, and economists expect it to stay above 4%, hitting 4.1% in September.
More importantly, the economic calendar points to a MoM increase of 0.3%, which would represent an annualized increase of roughly 4% – too hot. It would also be a repeat of last month's outcome.
US Core CPI MoM. Source: FXStreet.
These expectations are too high. Why? Recent ISM surveys have been pointing lower, and moderation was also seen in recent wage data. Average Hourly Earnings advanced by only 0.2%, below the 0.3% expected for August. As mentioned above, salaries tend to fall slowly, and they play a critical role in inflation.
Real estimates may be even higher. The Producer Price Index (PPI) and all its components exceeded forecasts in the report for September. When PPI is released before CPI, the former shapes expectations for the latter. However, producer prices propagate into the economy with a lag – and the two are not always well-correlated.
All in all, there is room for a downside surprise.
Inflation and the US Dollar backdrop
The Greenback has been on the back foot as yields come down. Geopolitical worries due to the brutal attack by Hamas on Israel, concerns about China's lackluster expansion and also lower wages contributed to the retreat from the peak.
Moreover, Fed officials have repeatedly said that elevated returns on long-term bonds curb inflation. That makes additional rate hikes unnecessary. Yields on 10-year bonds have dropped from a peak near 4.90% to 4.55% at the time of writing.
If yields continue their rapid descent, the Fed would need to talk tough once again. However, without an upside surprise, the US Dollar is set to extend its downside move.
Final thoughts
The CPI is a major market mover, and it sets expectations for the next Fed decision and beyond. The ingredients for another Dollar drop are in the pot.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
