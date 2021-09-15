US Inflation was 5.3% in August. Barely a change from the previous two months at 5.4%. This is hardly positive news to get excited about. Core inflation is now running at a huge 4%. There is more inflation coming, as we see extremely high producer price rises sweeping the world.
Markets continue to look precarious. I am maintaining my US and Australian stock warning, as well as seeing Gold as the ultimate delta hedge of the moment. There seems little to save the Australian dollar at the moment with risk to 68 cents.
