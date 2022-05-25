USDINR 77.52 ▼ 0.08%.
EUR/USD 1.0712 ▼ 0.20%.
GBP/USD 1.2535 ▲ 0.05%
India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.338 ▼ 0.29%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.770 ▲ 0.37%.
ADXY 103.69 ▼ 0.14%.
Brent Oil 111.89 ▲ 1.08%.
Gold 1,860.49 ▼ 0.26%.
NIFTY 50 16,196.35 ▲ 0.44%.
Global developments
As a sign of how tightening monetary policy is impacting demand, new home sales in the US fell 16% MoM in April. Both Manufacturing and Services PMI for May too came in below expectations. Services PMI in fact fell to a four-month low.
After ECB president Lagarde comments yesterday that the ECB would look to come out of negative rate territory by September, more ECB members sounded hawkish with one member even saying the ECB should not rule out a 50bps hike.
UK services PMI came in much lower than expected at 51.8 (exp 57.6). It was the lowest print since Feb'21 and raised fears of a recession.
Focus today will be on the Fed meeting minutes due late evening India time.
Price action across assets
Disappointing US data caused US treasuries to rally. Yields are lower by about 10bps across the curve with a yield of 10y at 2.76%. The Dollar is flat overall. Euro has strengthened on hawkish comments from ECB members. The pound dropped about 100pips from highs yesterday post a huge miss on PMI. US equities ended lower with S&P500 losing 0.8% and Nasdaq 2.4%. Crude prices have inched higher with Brent close to USD 115 per barrel.
Eurozone business growth slowed in May but still resilient –PMI.
Domestic developments
After the wheat export ban and hike in export duty on certain steel products, there are reports India may look to cap sugar exports to keep domestic prices in check.
USD/INR
The Rupee underperformed amid broad Dollar weakness. We have seen off-late that during bouts of Dollar strength Rupee does not weaken as much and during phases of Dollar weakness, the Rupee does not appreciate as much. For now, Rupee's underperformance is helping correct overvaluation. CNHINR has appreciated to 11.64 from 11.40 a few sessions ago.
3m ATMF vols ended around 6.25% while 1y forward yield ended flat at 3.84%.
The rupee is likely to open around 77.53 and trade in a 77.45-77.70 range with sideways price action.
Bonds and rates
Rates rallied with 5y OIS ending 13bps lower at 6.87%. While the benchmark 10y yield ended 3bps lower at 7.36%, the belly of the curve saw a bigger drop of around 6bps. 10y SDL cutoffs came in around 7.70%.
Equities
Domestic equities gave up gains from earlier in the session with the Nifty ending 0.5% lower at 16125. SGX is indicating a flat open for Nifty.
Strategy
Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.90. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 75.50–78.30 and the 6M range is 75.00–78.90.
The U.S. to allow the Russian debt payment license to expire.
FX outlook of the day
USD/INR (Spot: 77.53)
The Indian rupee underperformed amid broad Dollar weakness. We have seen off-late that during bouts of Dollar strength Rupee does not weaken as much and during phases of Dollar weakness, the Rupee does not appreciate as much. For now, Rupee's underperformance is helping correct overvaluation. Disappointing US data caused US treasuries to rally. The Dollar is flat overall. Focus today will be on the Fed meeting minutes due late evening India time. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias amid broad dollar weakness and other global cues. The intraday range of the pair is expected to be between 77.45-77.70.
EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0706)
EUR/USD dribbles around a one-month high, after rising for the last two consecutive days, as the US dollar selling pauses ahead of FOMC meeting minutes. ECB President Christine Lagarde's hawkish comment to portray the economic resilience of the bloc and positive data from Germany supported the common currency. Further, some of the ECB policymakers have spread direct comments on the 50 bps rate hike in July and offered notable strength to the Euro. On the data front, German composite PMI was firmer for May at 54.6 (exp of 54) while the Eurozone numbers were softer-than-expected (54.9 against ex of 55.3). The market will be looking forward to German GDP and gfk data and Christine Lagarde's speech. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0670 to 1.0760.
GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2520)
After the release of the UK's PMI data, the British pound witnessed a steep fall of 120 pips from a high of 1.2600 and later recovered marginally in the US session on the weaker dollar. On the economic data front in the UK, the Services PMI landed at 51.8 vs. 57.3 as expected while the Manufacturing PMI was recorded lower at 54.6 vs. 55.1 forecasts. Analysts have highlighted the likelihood that soaring inflation is likely to prompt even worse figures in the coming months. In absence of any macro data from the UK, investors are focusing on the release of the FOMC minutes, which will dictate the strategic development behind the announcement of the 50 basis points interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2470 to 1.2580.
USD/JPY (Spot: 126.96)
The USDJPY ended the day with a sharp decline, the pair broke under 127.00 and tumbled to 126.34, the lowest level in a month. It remains near the lows, under pressure amid risk aversion, a drop in US bond yields, and weak data from the US. US bond yields dipped by 12-13 bps across the 2-30y curve. The US Manufacturing PMI (57.5) remained at par while Services PMI tumbled sharply to 53.5 against an expectation of 55.2. New Home Sales in the US have also dipped sharply on the back of rising interest rates. The number for Apr came in at 591k against an expectation of 750k. The market will be looking forward to BOJ governor, Kuroda's speech later in the day. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 126.40 to 127.30.
A sharp slowdown in UK business activity rings recession alarm.
Economic calendar
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack 1.0700 ahead of Lagarde, Fed Minutes
EUR/USD is holding lower ground near 1.0700, snapping its two-day uptrend in Wednesday's early European trading. The US dollar rebounds despite a better market mood, as investors reposition ahead of Lagarde's speech, US data and Fed minutes.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2500 amid upbeat mood, Fed Minutes eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating above 1.2500, as positive market sentiment underpins the risk-sensitive British pound. Although the further upside in cable appears elusive, as the US dollar stages a modest comeback ahead of the US data and Fed minutes.
Gold bulls await Fed minutes for the next upside leg
The buying momentum around Gold Price extended on Tuesday, as bulls cinched fresh two-week highs at $1870. In doing so, the bright metal gained for the fifth straight trading day, continuing its recovery from four-month troughs of $1787.
Institutional investors continue to flow in despite Bitcoin’s lackluster performance
Bitcoin price is showing signs of a reach for the range’s upper limit as it bounces off a crucial support level. This development, from a short-term outlook, holds promise as BTC could retest the aforementioned level.
FOMC May Minutes Preview: Will the Fed have to sell MBS? Premium
Markets have already priced in two more 50 bps Fed rate hikes. Investors will pay close attention to discussions around the Fed's balance sheet reduction plan.