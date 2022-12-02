In this seventh iteration of the Trading Opportunities Webinar, I have discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, and Indices. All discussions are based on Elliott Wave with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
Long Setup on EURUSD and Gold played out precisely as pointed out in last webinar. Also, short setups on USDJPY and EURJPY played out precisely as discussed in last webinar and the trades conducted on the same have also been discussed in detail.
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
