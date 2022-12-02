In this seventh iteration of the Trading Opportunities Webinar, I have discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, and Indices. All discussions are based on Elliott Wave with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.

Long Setup on EURUSD and Gold played out precisely as pointed out in last webinar. Also, short setups on USDJPY and EURJPY played out precisely as discussed in last webinar and the trades conducted on the same have also been discussed in detail.