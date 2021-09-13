September is a busy month. For investors, asset price movements will be determined by central bank rate decisions, employment reports and elections. There are no monetary policy announcements this week but inflation and spending reports from the U.S. and U.K. will shape expectations for next week’s Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings. The Fed has long believed that high inflation is transitory but the longer CPI remains elevated, the less confident central bankers and investors will be about price pressures easing meaningfully. The retail sales report on Thursday will also be important following last week’s surprisingly soft non-farm payrolls number. If spending falls for the second month in a row, the third time in four, investors will push their expectations for a taper announcement to November from September – that talk is already growing.
Labor market numbers are due from the U.K. on Tuesday followed by inflation numbers on Wednesday and retail sales on Friday. According to PMIs, services and manufacturing enjoyed strong job growth in August and reported higher prices. Stronger data should not only translate into Bank of England optimism but could also encourage the central bank to step up taper plans. A recent Reuters poll found economists looking for a sooner than expected rate hike from the BoE. With COVID-19 restrictions eliminated in most of the U.K., the economy is expected to grow by 2.5% this quarter and 1.5% next.
Aside from these reports, Canada’s inflation, Australian employment and New Zealand GDP will be important numbers to watch. All three of the commodity currencies traded higher on Monday. The COVID-19 situation down under remains grim. Australia’s most populous state Queensland which includes Sydney could go into another lockdown following a new cluster of cases. This weekend, new daily infections hit fresh record highs. Much of the country has been under stay at home orders for the past 2 months and the economic consequences of these restrictions will appear in the data like this week’s jobs report which is expected to show major job losses.
New Zealand’s Prime Minister extended Auckland’s lockdown to September 21st to prevent new cases emerging. While second quarter GDP numbers should be good, the manufacturing PMI index which is a more timely measure of New Zealand economic activity should be weaker. The Canadian dollar traded higher on the back of oil, which closed above $70 for the first time since September 3rd. Friday’s labor market report was strong as well, but inflation data this week could be soft.
The top 10 events to watch this week in the FX market are the following:
Tuesday
- UK Employment Report
- US Consumer Price Index
Wednesday
- Chinese Retail Sales & Industrial Production
- UK Consumer Price Index
- Canada Consumer Price Index
Thursday
- New Zealand Q2 GDP Report
- Australian Employment Report
- US Retail Sales
Friday
- UK Retail Sales
- US University of Michigan Index
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears seeking restest of 1.1780s
EUR/USD is technically stretched on the upside, bears seek retest of support structure. US data will be under the spotlight in Fed blackout period.
GBP/USD seesaws below 1.3850 ahead of US CPI figures
GBP/USD range-bounds during the New York session, directionless awaits for catalyst. Strong UK employment figures could boost the British pound. The US dollar index is flat, waits for US Inflation numbers.
XAU/USD bulls hunting down $1,810, bears lean on resistance
Gold bulls are back in the driving seat and are hunting down territory in the $1,800s. It is the Fed blackout period, but the hawks are circling over next week's Fed meeting.
XRP price might plunge by more than 10%
Ripple is in a sideways bandwidth, but headwinds point lower. Buyers doubt where to get in, fearing another bull trap. Expect a 10% correction and Ripple to break below $1 before buyers come in to defend XRP price.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.