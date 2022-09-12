-
Ukraine’s successful counter-offensive is another demonstration of its army’s resilience and strength against a much larger yet underperforming Russian army. Still, it is too early to say whether the conflict has reached a turning point.
-
In this note, we keep our scenario of a frozen conflict in the short term but outline five alternative scenarios. We see little room for peace talks but we also consider escalation unlikely. Meanwhile, odds for Ukraine winning the war have increased.
-
We do not expect sanctions relief but instead highlight that businesses should start to envision opportunities arising from the reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine.
Over the weekend, Ukraine launched a successful counter-offensive against Russia in the Kharkiv region. The northeastern offensive followed a tactical disinformation campaign by the Ukrainian army two weeks ago regarding an offensive in Kherson region, in country’s south. Turns out, the southern offensive was a trick and just as Russia was moving its troops to the south, Ukraine caught the Russians off guard in northeast where Russian troops subsequently panicked and fled. In less than five days, Ukraine managed to retake more territory than the Russian army could occupy in four months.
While we think it is too early to call the latest events a turning point, we see a number of alternative scenarios to our main scenario of a frozen conflict in near term. As a word of caution, the scenarios presented below constitute a simplification of a very complex situation. Furthermore, they are not necessarily mutually exclusive, but could overlap or follow each other, and something we have not been able to envision, could also play out. In addition, we stress that we are not military experts, but build our views on the vast amount of foreign policy and military analysis available in public sources.
Alternative scenarios: Ukraine win is far from guaranteed
1) Ukraine wins (medium likelihood): In this scenario, Ukraine forces the Russian troops back behind the pre-war frontline in Donbass and claims a victory. Whether a complete or a partial retreat (the latter implying a trench warfare along the 2014-22 lines), is less important for the global power balances, as losing the now-occupied territory in Eastern Ukraine would mark a substantial defeat for Russia. We see such a scenario plausible as long as no sanctions are lifted and Ukraine continues to receive support from the West, and considering the latest events, the odds have improved. Russia is clearly underperforming: its casualties exceed the number from its decade long-war in Afghanistan, troops’ morale is low and shortages acute. Same time, sanctions hamper Russia’s ability to replenish its weapons stock, while allies continue to equip Ukraine’s highly motivated army.
2) Escalation (very low likelihood): In this scenario, Russia’s decision to deploy ever more brutal force leads to an escalation. The number of war crime files against Russia already runs into tens of thousands and as a further sign of them not sparing any means, after Russian troops withdrew Kharkiv over the weekend, reports emerged of them bombarding civilian infrastructure in the region, marking another illegal action.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0100
Although EUR/USD retreated from the multi-week high it set near 1.0200 earlier in the day, it clings to strong daily gains at around 1.0150. Hawkish ECB rhetoric helps the euro preserve its strength as investors await Wall Street's opening bell.
GBP/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1700
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh September high at 1.1700 before retreating modestly. The British pound benefits from the improving risk mood at the beginning of the week despite disappointing UK data.
Gold climbs above $1,730 as US yields push lower
Gold has extended its daily rally to a fresh two-week high above $1,730 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on a daily basis, fueling XAU/USD's upside as American traders enter for the day.
Bitcoin traders play waiting game ahead of CPI data and the Merge
Bitcoin price witnessed a slow recovery from its slump as investors waited for the release of CPI data. Analysts believe Bitcoin price could witness a reversal of its downtrend once there is a successful completion of the Merge.
US August CPI ahead of Fed meeting
Tomorrow is likely to be one of the most important days for the markets this week, because we get some crucial data ahead of the FOMC meeting next week. To make matters more interesting, the Fed is already in its blackout period.