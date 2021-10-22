10/21 Recap: - The S&P opened with an 5 handle gap down and continued 5 handles lower into a 9:39 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles into a 10:49 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 14 handles into a 11:30 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 11 handles into a 1:42 PM high. From that high, the S&P rallied 13 handles into the close for a high of the day and a new all-time high at 4551.44.
10//21 – The DJIA had a small down day while the S&P and Nasdaq had a moderate up day with the following closes:
The DJIA – 6.26; S&P 500 + 13.59; and the Nasdaq Composite + 94.02. The S&P 500 made a new all-time high at 4551.44.
Looking ahead – The market had a good AM dip but then rallied to a new high into the close. Bottom line is that the market is not behaving the way we expected. Therefore, I recommend moving to the sidelines for a day and wait to see what the market does into our weekend change in trend window.
The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
4. A. 10/22 AC – Mercury Greatest Elongation West. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
B. 10/22 AC – Jupiter 150 US Neptune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, & Oil.
C. 10/22 AC – Uranus 90 US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Fibonacci – 10/29.
Astro – 10/25, 10/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4540, Resistance – 4580.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4540, Resistance – 4580.
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains bid and approaches 1.1650 after US data
The persevering selling pressure in the greenback helps EUR/USD advancing to the area of daily highs near 1.1650 on Friday. The data from the US showed on Friday that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
BTC closed more than 5% lower on the Thursday session, but buyers have stepped in to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support. ETH action shows that the recent rejection has caused some indecision. XRP does not have far to move to initiate a massive bullish breakout.
Apple talks over battery supplies for EV stall-Reuters
Apple (AAPL) is on a steady move higher ahead of results next week. We have had solid earnings from big names already such as Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), but Apple is the biggest one of all and will be the highlight of the earnings season for many.