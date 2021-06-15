The pound is down in the Tuesday session. In European trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.4065, down 0.25% on the day.
UK employment numbers impress
The UK recorded some excellent employment numbers on Tuesday, which suggests that the labour market is on the way to recovery. Wage growth soared to 5.6%, up from 4.0% and well above the consensus of 4.9%. Unemployment rolls fell by 92.6 thousand, the best reading in over a decade and much better than the forecast of +25.0 thousand. The labor market is reaping the rewards of the reopening of the economy. The pound did not respond positively to the strong numbers, falling to a 1-month low. Investors may have displayed some dismay at the government’s decision to postpone the lifting of all health restrictions for another month. This decision was taken in response to a jump in the number of cases of the Covid Delta variant and there are concerns that this variant could cause a Covid resurgence worldwide.
The markets are keeping a close eye on the FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday. The Fed has stuck to its script that it will continue its ultra-loose policy, but investors will need to hear this message again, as US CPI has been above the consensus for two straight months. Fed policymakers may feel that the time is ripe to gradually introduce debate around when to begin a taper of QE, or they could opt to breach the topic at another time, perhaps at the Jackson Hole economic forum in August. If the Fed does provide any hints of a tightening in policy, we can expect the US dollar to respond with gains.
GBP/USD technical analysis
-
GBP/USD is facing resistance at 1.4248. Above, there is resistance at 1.4332.
-
On the downside, there are support lines at 1.4082 and the round number of 1.4000.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, choppy after US retail sales missed estimates with a drop of 1.3% but on top of upward revisions. Increases in producer prices accelerated last month.
GBP/USD plunges to fresh 2-month lows
GBP/USD retreated sharply from a daily high at 1.4128 to the current 1.4040 region, as the greenback continues to strengthen ahead of the Fed’s decision. UK’s delayed reopening and Brexit uncertainty weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Bitcoin continues to range higher, but altcoins suffer
Bitcoin price has experienced a 32% upswing over the past six days and might retrace to gather more steam. Ethereum price performance is lackluster as it rallied roughly 17% in the same period as BTC.
Tesla still stuck in first gear
Tesla stock recovered last week as some investor enthusiasm finally returned to the stock with the release of the new Model S Plaid at Tesla's Freemont factory.