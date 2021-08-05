Technical Analysis Elliott Wave SP 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOG, Apple AAPL,Square SQ, Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA.
S&P500 Technical Analysis: The 4430 as support is required, then 4450 as tested support, setting the next level as the target 4500 (MinorLevel 5)
US Stocks Bullish trend for AMZN GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA for trade set ups see video.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave 3) iii of (iii) of iii)
NASDAQ Elliott Wave: Wave 3) of iii of (iii) of v)
SP500 TradingLevels: The base support is 4300 Minor Group 1 support, the next level is 4500
SP500 Trading Strategy: Long above 4400 SP500 and 15,000 NASDAQ 100 See video
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
