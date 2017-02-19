Spot Gold - strong supports at $1230 /27 are under pressure

GOLD

Spot Gold is at the back foot in the near-term and pressures strong support at $1230 (daily Ichimoku cloud top).

Yesterday’s upside rejection at $1238 and subsequent weakness, formed asymmetric H&S pattern on hourly chart that signals further easing.

Below $1230, next strong support lies at $1227 (Fibo 61.8% of $1216/$1244 upleg) which is expected to contain two-legged pullback from $1244 and keep alive hopes of renewed attempts at $1244 barriers.

Loss of $1227 support would risk fresh weakness towards $1221 (rising 20SMA) and unmask key near-term support at $1216 (15 Feb correction low).

Break here is needed to confirm double-top pattern for more significant bearish acceleration.

Res: 1238; 1244; 1248; 1255

Sup: 1230; 1227; 1221; 1216

