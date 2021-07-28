Technical Analysis Elliott Wave SP 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOG, Apple AAPL,Square SQ, Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA.
S&P500 Technical Analysis: The top of Wave i is in place and Wave ii also seems to be in place, so the long trade set up is moving into place
US Stocks AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA Stocks are trending bullish
S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave ii of (iii) of iii)
NASDAQ Elliott Wave: Wave (ii) in play
SP500 TradingLevels: In the slightly bigger picture the 4300 Minor level 3 which is also
the top of Minor group1 is the important price point as support or resistance and this will take a few more trading sessions to establish as support or resistance.
SP500 Trading Strategy: Long above 4400 SP500 and 15,000 NASDAQ 100 See video, but long trade probably late Thursday arvo or Friday morning, being mindful of tradinglounge's Bullish Weekly Cycle.
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 200-SMA hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD holds onto the bounce off resistance-turned-support around 1.1845 amid a quiet post-Fed Thursday morning in Asia. In addition to the successful break of the previous resistance line, bullish MACD and ...
GBP/USD bulls getting ready to test 1.4000
The British pound keeps finding modest support in the UK’s improving covid situation. Fed Chairman poured cool water on tapering speculation. GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly highs and could extend gains in the near-term.
XAU/USD: Fed statement leaves price steady in familiar range
Gold prices are steady at critical daily support post-Fed statement. A benign statement has left markets at a standstill, awaiting Fed's chair presser. The two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting has drawn to a close this afternoon and the statement has been released.
Polygon solidifies stance as the altcoin king as MATIC price enters 60% rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
FOMC: “Progress” made but is it enough to taper?
As widely expected, the FOMC did not make any major policy changes at today's meeting. The decisions to keep the target range for the fed funds rate unchanged as well as the pace of asset purchases was unanimously supported by all 11 voting members of the Committee.