S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave ii of (iii) of iii)

NASDAQ Elliott Wave: Wave (ii) in play

SP500 TradingLevels: In the slightly bigger picture the 4300 Minor level 3 which is also

the top of Minor group1 is the important price point as support or resistance and this will take a few more trading sessions to establish as support or resistance.

SP500 Trading Strategy: Long above 4400 SP500 and 15,000 NASDAQ 100 See video, but long trade probably late Thursday arvo or Friday morning, being mindful of tradinglounge's Bullish Weekly Cycle.

