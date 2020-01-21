S&P 500 Index: Is a crash coming? Stretched indicator implies 600-point plunge (or more)

- Current levels exceed those seen weeks before major market declines such as the 2008 crisis.
- The odds of remaining at these levels for a long time are extremely low.
- A crash of over 600 points in the S&P 500 Index is on the cards.
American stock indices are trading at record levels and persistently beating hitting new all-time highs. Euphoria levels are skyrocketing, and everyone is celebrating the effectiveness of the policies implemented by President Donald Trump.
Indicators in the weekly range of the S&P500 are reaching extreme levels suggesting that a sharp correction in the U.S. market may be near.
The MACD on the weekly chart is reaching levels not seen since the S&P500 launched in 1957.
Also, the Standard Deviation Indicator in the ultra long term configuration – 200 weekly periods – hit 319 points.
In May 2015, shortly before the S&P500 fell 337 points (-15.73%) the standard deviation indicator marked 300 points.
In September 2018, shortly before the S&P500 fell 598 points (-20.33%), the standard deviation indicator marked 300 points.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
