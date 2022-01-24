I’m Brad Alexander and, on behalf of Valutrades, today we will take a look at NZDUSD, Brent Crude (UKOil), WTI (USOil), the S&P 500 (US500) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30).

Most global stock indices fell last week due to poor earnings reports from companies like Goldman Sachs.

The S&P 500 and the DJIA have fallen back to an important technical level and we will look at this tomorrow.

This week, however, we will see earnings reports from large institutions like Microsoft, Apple and Intel so investors will hope that good news will stop the sell-off.

We will be watching the US/Russia talks regarding Ukraine as crude oil prices are being affected with WTI now at $86.25 and Brent Crude now at $88.60 per barrel respectively.

USD is still showing strength over the last couple of weeks with NZDUSD showing the biggest difference.

We see further USD strength as we get closer to the March Interest Rate rise but we will be watching the economic news this week for more information from the Fed, and other important events, plus a Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision.