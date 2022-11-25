Markets were quiet yesterday, as the US was closed for Thanksgiving. European markets mostly surfed on the positive reaction from the US equities to the Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes released a day earlier.
The German DAX advanced to a fresh 5-month high, as the French CAC40 hit a fresh 7-month high, thanks to the euro’s appreciation against the greenback, which somehow eases the inflationary pressures for the European companies, along with the falling energy prices.
Elsewhere, the latest minutes from the European Central Bank (ECB) released yesterday revealed that ‘a few’ officials favored a smaller rate increase, than the 75bp that the bank delivered last month, citing the other monetary tightening measures that would help restricting the monetary conditions. The Swedish Riksbank raised its interest rates by 75bp yesterday and said that the monetary tightening will continue to tame inflation in Sweden. The Korean Central Bank raised its interest rates by another 25bp to the highest levels since 2012 and the won gained, whereas the Turkish Central Bank CUT its policy rate by another 150bp points, but said that the easing is perhaps enough at 9%, and that risks on inflation – which stands around 85% officially, and 185% unofficially – increase from here.
In China, the central bank signals lower reserve ratios for banks, and conducts reverse repo operations to boost liquidity in the system, as news of fresh Covid restriction measures creep in. The Chinese news certainly prevent oil bulls from jumping in the market right now, and the American crude consolidates below $80pb this morning, with solid offers seen at $82/85 range.
In Switzerland, Credit Suisse continues making the headlines. The stock price flirts with all-time-lows, as UBS sees its share price extend gains as outflows from CS reportedly benefit UBS.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0400 amid subdued trading activity on Black Friday
EUR/USD is trading sideways in a familiar range near 1.0400 in early European trading. US Treasury yields and the US Dollar hold the lower ground on prospects of a slower pace of the Fed's policy tightening. Thin trading conditions to extend on Black Friday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2100 mark amid light trading
GBP/USD is oscillating in a narrow band at around 1.2100 on Black Friday. The dovish FOMC minutes continue to weigh on the US Dollar and offer support. Relatively thin trading conditions hold back bullish GBP traders from placing fresh bets.
Gold looks to preserve weekly gains near $1,750 on Black Friday
Gold price is building onto the previous gains, trading at the highest level so far this week. The United States Dollar (USD) continues to lick its wounds amid a partial holiday in America on Black Friday.
Ethereum bulls pause bear market rally to $1,400 on account of Thanksgiving
Ethereum price has stopped in its tracks as it approaches a critical hurdle. The drop in momentum can be attributed to Bitcoin’s slump in buying pressure. Regardless, a decisive flip of the immediate barrier could trigger a minor run-up for ETH.
FX next week and yield curve inversions
Since the Fed's last raise November 3, Fed Funds rate opens and closes at 3.83. The Fed Funds rate once traded freely on its own with highs and lows as any financial instrument. In 2000, Central banks implemented meetings every 6 weeks.