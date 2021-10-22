Prices for a long list of metals have soared this month including Aluminium, Copper, Iron Ore, and Uranium. Now Silver Prices have joined them, rallying sharply over the past week as global inflation continues to surge.
Last week, the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics released the inflationary numbers for September, which showed U.S Consumer Price Inflation accelerated by a whopping 5.4% from a year ago – its largest increase since July 2008.
Just like the United States, every economy around the world right now is experiencing a rapid surge in inflation.
Consumer Price Inflation in Canada rose at its fastest rate in 18 years in September, to hit 4.4%, up from 4.1% in August – its highest level since February 2003.
Elsewhere in the UK inflation hit 4% last month – the largest jump since 1997 and is forecast to exceed 5% by the end of the year. Meanwhile, Eurozone inflation hit a 13-year high of 3.4%.
According to many leading economists, the actual global inflation figures are likely much higher than being reported, because of the obvious understatement in housing and food costs buried in those Consumer Price Index stats.
Signs of inflation are growing more obvious day by day, from soaring shipping costs, rising energy bills, food, and general commodity prices to shortages of products and labor. That trend shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.
So far this year, central bank officials have dismissed surging inflation as being only ‘temporary’. However, traders are unconvinced and believe global policymakers have lost control over inflation.
Higher inflation, ultimately erodes consumers’ purchasing power, making assets such as precious metals an attractive haven, as we are currently seeing play out.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains bid and approaches 1.1650 after US data
The persevering selling pressure in the greenback helps EUR/USD advancing to the area of daily highs near 1.1650 on Friday. The data from the US showed on Friday that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
BTC closed more than 5% lower on the Thursday session, but buyers have stepped in to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support. ETH action shows that the recent rejection has caused some indecision. XRP does not have far to move to initiate a massive bullish breakout.
Apple talks over battery supplies for EV stall-Reuters
Apple (AAPL) is on a steady move higher ahead of results next week. We have had solid earnings from big names already such as Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), but Apple is the biggest one of all and will be the highlight of the earnings season for many.