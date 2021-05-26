Sentiment is mixed into Thursday’s US GDP report. Nasdaq gains, S&P 500 lags, but investors question where to invest in the rising inflation environment. Some ETFs offer an efficient hedge against inflation. Else, Amazon investors care little about the latest antitrust allegations, as Coinbase jumps 8% after JP Morgan and Goldman issue Buy rating for the company’s stock. Gold nears overbought conditions above the $1900 per oz, as US crude sees little appetite above the $65 per barrel on softer-than-expected drop in US oil inventories last week.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
EUR/USD turns red and approaches 1.2200 as the mood turns sour
EUR/USD is in retreat mode, as the poor performance of equities weighs on investors’ mood. US Treasury yields remain depressed near weekly lows, but the dollar appreciates anyway.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.4150 as Cummings testifies
GBP/USD has been struggling to recover, trading around 1.4150 as former PM adviser Dominic Cummings testifies in parliament. His appearance may embarrass the government and weigh on sterling. Brexit and rising UK covid cases also add to pressure.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1920 for further upside
Gold price entered a bullish consolidation phase after refreshing four-month highs above $1900 this Wednesday. Broad-based rebound in the US dollar appears to cap the additional upside in gold.
Dogecoin: Bulls await 65% upswing
Dogecoin price continues to stabilize around the 100 twelve-hour moving average. Although the meme-coin seems to be consolidating, it is heading towards a key resistance point. Breaking through this hurdle could see DOGE target $0.58.
GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215
After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.