Australia's flash PMIs for January printed declines in both the manufacturing and service industries, pushing more pressure on the Australian dollar against the US dollar to break the last week's low of 0.7169.

Risk aversion is likely to continue to affect this commodity currency in the next trading session since forex traders stayed away from riskier currencies due to geopolitical risks and expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve.

AUD/USD technical view

The AUDUSD has been moving in a directionless fashion on the four-hour chart with flattening moving averages. However, sellers are currently trying to dominate the market, ready to test the next support around 0.7140.

In the event that the bearish sentiment persists, the pair might see the one-month low around 0.7125.

The further decline might result in a breach of this hurdle and pave the way towards 0.7103.

Passing this barrier could lead to the 0.7062 mark before sending the AUD to its December low, around 0.6997.

Otherwise, should buyers retake control, the immediate resistance would come from the broken low at 0.7169. A break above this latter would position the pair to test the 0.7209, which lines up with the 50 and 200 EMAs.

However, the previous top at 0.7275 must be broken for a sustained uptrend to begin.

The momentum oscillators reflect the prevailing bearish momentum. The RSI is trending downwards in a selling area, and the momentum is pointing sought below the 100-threshold. At the same time, we see that the MACD bar is dipping in negative territory below its downward signal line.