Slow trading session. Reddit’s wallstreetbets’ new sweetheart Clover Health is up by 85%. Rally in AMC is cooling off, but GameStop could push higher before and after earnings announcement due today.
Elsewhere, US-European Trade and Technology Council could give a boost to semiconductors.
Bitcoin found solid support near $31K, but the death cross formation will likely be the next important technical test.
Oil is higher on US inventories decline last week, but upside may be limited above the $70 per barrel handle.
Marking time ahead of the week's big events
The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.