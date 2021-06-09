Slow trading session. Reddit’s wallstreetbets’ new sweetheart Clover Health is up by 85%. Rally in AMC is cooling off, but GameStop could push higher before and after earnings announcement due today.

Elsewhere, US-European Trade and Technology Council could give a boost to semiconductors.

Bitcoin found solid support near $31K, but the death cross formation will likely be the next important technical test.

Oil is higher on US inventories decline last week, but upside may be limited above the $70 per barrel handle.