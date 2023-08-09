On Wednesday, US stocks slipped as investors continued their position-squaring ritual ahead of a much-awaited US CPI inflation report.
The stock market had an excellent beginning to the year's first half but encountered difficulties in August. With gasoline and oil prices soaring this month, traders gradually became anxious about the possibility of inflation reaccelerating, which might interrupt the US's disinflationary process before core inflation can be squashed. And this has caused many to worry about the potential for a more hawkish- for- longer central bank monetary policy that will negatively impact the market.
Indeed with West Texas Intermediate ( WTI) rising to its highest level since November last year, inflation expectations and concerns are rising tangentially. Given the recent sizzling gains in WTI, it's worth considering that inflation could jump over the next few months, especially with gasoline prices rising even faster. Too early, perhaps, to make much inroads in today's data, but it will be a significant complication as we advance if gasoline prices stay elevated. I honestly can't see how investors look the other way here, as they will be constantly reminded every time they drive by a gas station.
A report later on Thursday will offer a big clue on whether broader core inflation concerns are warranted. But ahead of the Dog Days of Summer, markets desperately need a much friendlier risk backdrop, which a softer-than-expected US CPI print could catalyze.
At a minimum, CPI must show that the previous month's drop was not a one-time event; otherwise, more Fed action might be needed to tame the inflation dragon.
While longer-duration stocks like Tech and Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary are weighed on the Index overnight, interestingly, 10-year US Treasuries are holding steady at ~4%, suggesting that the bond market, at least, is taking a more sanguine view. So with steady bond markets and stocks lower, it hints that investors continue to reduce equity positions from a high level of optimism to a more neutral setting, thinking an upside core CPI print could rock the boat given elevated position settings.
While some of the downswings this month could be attributed to the seasonally slimmer trading volumes that usually occur as we head deeper into summer, this week's move, however, has the hallmark of tactical reasons, as concerns rise about the US consumer, growth and inflation ahead of today's US CPI print.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed below 0.6550 ahead of Australia/US inflation clues
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in two months, marked earlier in the week, as markets brace for the all-important Australia and US inflation clues. The Aussie pair licks its wounds near 0.6530 after declining in the last two consecutive days to refresh the 10-week low.
EUR/USD remains defensive above 1.0950, ECB Economic Bulletin, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD aptly portrays the pre-data anxiety as it seesaws around 1.0975-80 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, struggling to extend the previous day’s corrective bounce from the weekly low. The Euro pair justifies the mixed catalysts surrounding the US and Eurozone.
Gold renews monthly low above $1,900, poking key support as US inflation looms
Gold price refreshes the lowest level in a month as it drops to $1,914 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. The precious metal fails to cheer positive news from China, as well as a retreat in the US Dollar ahead of the United States inflation data.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: SEC set to appeal judge’s ruling of XRP not being a Security
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been relentless in its approach against Ripple over the past three years. The payments processor found some relief last month after obtaining a partial win from the presiding Judge Torres, while the SEC attempts to appeal the ruling.
Deflation in China but we shouldn't expect much of a response
Stock markets bounced back a little on Wednesday in what has been a relatively slow news day, with investors probably already having one eye on tomorrow's US inflation report. Broadly speaking, trading has been choppy this week and there hasn't been an enormous amount driving it.