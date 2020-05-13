Powell Speech Cheat Sheet: Five things to watch, stocks, dollar implications

- Fed chief Powell is set to speak about the economy in an online conference.
- Speculation about negative rates is one of the top items eyed by markets.
- Fiscal and monetary stimulus, inflation, and reopening comments are also eyed.
Powering up markets and plummeting the dollar? That may be the case if Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, opens the door to negative rates. The world's most powerful central banker will speak at a webinar organized by the Peterson Institute at 13:00 GMT, just before US markets open.
Here are five things to watch:
1) Going negative?
Last week, bond markets reflected expectations for the Federal Reserve to set negative interest rates, That sent the dollar down and stocks up before investors' attention moved elsewhere. Fed officials rejected the idea – which had limited results in the eurozone and Japan. Banks' profits suffered and the real economy did not see substantial benefits.
Powell is expected to categorically deny this option and that may marginally weigh on stocks and support the dollar. However, if he surprises by refusing to rule out going below zero, the dollar will likely dive and stocks could surge.
2) More QE?
In the recent post-rate decision press conference, the Fed Chair committed to doing whatever is needed, potentially launching new lending schemes and buying more bonds. He will likely repeat his general pledge to act whenever needed and that is priced in.
If he goes into specifics and about fresh ideas to stimulate the economy and mentions numbers, the dollar could drop and stocks to rise.
3) Does inflation matter?
The US reported considerable falls in consumer prices – both headline figures impacted by oil and also core inflation. The Fed's mandates are price stability and full employment. While the devastating employment figures for April – 20.5 million jobs lost – were expected, the fall in prices was somewhat overlooked by markets.
If Powell sees it as another reason to be worried and act, it would be adverse for the greenback and positive for stocks, especially if he expresses concerns of deflation. When prices decline, consumers postpone purchases in anticipation of further drops, thus contributing to a downfall of the economy.
If he views weak inflation as part of the economic downturn, markets will move onto the next topics.
4) Urging fiscal stimulus?
In that late April rate decision, Powell called on the Federal government to do more and disregard deficits at these times of trouble. Will he repeat this call? The speech comes one day after Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House Speaker, began detailing another plan in the trillions of dollars while Republicans seem to have "bailout fatigue."
If Powell indirectly backs Pelosi – he will refrain from getting into the details, staying away from politics – that could boost stocks and weigh on the dollar. It would help push politicians into that direction. Powell used to be extremely cautious about telling the government what to do, but the times have changed.
5) Warning about reopening?
Another political hot potato is the speed of reopening the economy as coronavirus is not under control – according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the senior White House medic dealing with the disease. Powell is unlikely to weigh into epidemiology but he could warn of the economic impact of a second wave – especially on business and consumer confidence.
How will markets react to a grim outlook? On the one hand, dire forecasts could send stocks down the safe-haven dollar up. On the other hand, an economic deterioration opens the door to more Fed stimulus.
Conclusion
Powell has proven his power to shake markets and he will likely do it again – through the things he says and those he does not. The five factors above re critical to that response.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD edges up as UK GDP falls by less than expected
GBP/USD has recovered but remains below 1.23 amid a cautious market mood and as UK monthly GDP dropped by 5.8% in March, better than a plunge of 8% expected. Quarterly GDP is down 2%, also beating projections.
EUR/USD clings to 1.0850 amid second-wave fears, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, in range. Fears of a second wave of coronavirus in Europe and the US is holding markets back. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.
Forex Today: Will Powell power up markets and pummel the dollar? Coronavirus, geopolitics weigh
The market mood is mixed with stocks stabilizing after Tuesday's decline, while the dollar is marginally lower against most currencies with the exception of the New Zealand dollar, that suffered from a dovish rate decision. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, stands out.
Gold: Steadies above $1700 ahead of Powell speech
Gold prices (XAU/USD) trade listless so far this Wednesday, moving back and forth in a $6 range just above the 1700 level, awaiting a clear direction from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman J. Powell’s speech.
WTI: Awaits range breakout
The US oil prices are lacking a clear directional bias for the sixth straight day. West Texas Intermediate's front-month contract is sidelined near $25.35 at press time. Prices have been restricted to a range of $26.74 to $22.58 since last Wednesday.