Powell disappoints the bond market as OPEC hold fire and markets await US NFP [Video]

Summary of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).
A look at US 10-yr yields and US Dollar (1:53).
Powell sends dovish message that left the bond market disappointed (5:12).
Review of OPEC+ meeting and subsequent reaction in WTI crude (6:17).
China targets 6% GDP growth after reining in coronavirus (11:34).
US stimulus bill remains on track with more talks this weekend (12:05).
Economists expect ECB to extend PEPP (12:28).
Preview for US Non-Farm Payrolls (13:33).
