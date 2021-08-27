Stock markets are enjoying a strong end to the week after Jerome Powell told investors exactly what they wanted to hear at the virtual Jackson Hole event.

Powell made clear some important points that gave investors the comfort they craved. Most notably that tapering and interest rates are not linked, which is very important if the Fed wants to avoid a mini taper tantrum when they do pull the trigger in the coming months.

The message from Powell was effective that the plan is still to taper this year, substantial progress has been made, downside risks are still apparent and inflation still looks transitory. Even if the announcement does come in September, I wouldn't expect the tapering will start until December. But that won't matter because until the data starts to tell a different story, the path of interest rates will not be altered.

Ronaldo gives me reason to write about football

It would appear it's not just fans that get excited about transfers. Manchester United's share price is up more than 6% and even surpassed 10% at one stage today as the club completed the unexpected signing of club legend, and one of the best players to ever play the game, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The move appeared to come from nowhere just as he appeared to be signing for another club, United's city rivals no-less, and investors have given their stamp of approval. At the age of 36, he may not produce on the pitch what he was capable of when he left but there's no doubt his brand and the impact he could have on the rest of the team, club and fanbase is significant.

Oil buoyed by improved risk appetite and Ida caution

Oil prices are on the rise once more, buoyed by improved risk appetite in the markets and as Tropical Storm Ida forces companies to evacuate offshore facilities in the Gulf. Ida is expected to intensify as it makes landfall which creates uncertainty for producers in the region.

This is nothing new but every Hurricane is different and brings uncertainty for the region that contributes heavily to US output. Should it pass without major issues then we could see oil paring some of these gains on Monday. Of course, risk appetite looks vastly improved after Powell's speech so maybe not.

Gold eyes mid-summer highs after Powell comments

Powell delivered what the markets wanted to hear. No immediate taper, an awareness of the downside risks for the economy and a commitment that tapering and rate hikes remain unlinked. The dollar softened after the speech and gold rallied back through $1,800.

The question now is whether it can mount a run at $1,833, a break of which would send a very bullish signal. We're seeing a strong end to the week but time may just not be on gold's side. Given what we experienced early in the Monday Asia session a few weeks ago, next week could be interesting.

Bitcoin jumps at the end of the week

Bitcoin is bouncing back on Friday, seemingly buoyed by improved risk appetite in the markets. The cryptocurrency still looks vulnerable to a correction but today's move will provide some optimism that it can keep the party going in the near-term and overcome $51,000.