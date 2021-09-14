AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD bottomed exactly at strong support at 7335/25.
NZDUSD bottomed exactly at strong support at 7090/80 all last week for scalping opportunities. Yesterday we topped exactly at first resistance at 7120/30.
AUDJPY drifted slowly lower last week & unable to beat 8090/8110.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD strong support again at 7335/25. Longs need stops below 7300. A break lower targets 7250/45.
First resistance at 7385/95. Shorts need stops above 7405. A break higher targets 7435/40, perhaps as far as 7460/70.
NZDUSD holds strong support at 7090/80. Stop below 7070. A break lower targets 7055/50 & perhaps as far as 7030/25 for profit taking on any shorts.
We topped exactly at minor resistance at 7120/30 but above here can target 7160/70. A break above here targets 7185 & minor resistance at 7205/15.
AUDJPY strong support at 8050/40. Longs need stops below 8020. A break lower targets 8000/7995, probably as far as 7975/70.
Longs at strong support at 8050/40 target 8090/8110, perhaps as far as resistance at 8120/30. Above 8135 targets 8160 & 8180/90.
Chart
