AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD collapsed on the CPI number breaking support at 7760/50. The pair is holding very strong support at 7725/15. A good chance of a low for the week here.
NZDUSD crashed from the 500 weeks moving average at 7300/10 & broke strong support at 7220/10 for a buying opportunity at 7170/60.
AUDJPY tests strong support at 8480/40. Longs need stops below 8410.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD has very strong support at 7725/15. A low for the week possible. Longs need stops below 7700. A break lower to is a sell signal targeting 7675/65, perhaps as far as 7625/20.
Longs at 7725/15 target 7750/60, perhaps as far as 7800/10.
NZDUSD buying opportunity at 7170/60 & a good chance of a low for the week, stop below 7140. A break lower to is a sell signal targeting 7120/10, perhaps as far as7080/70.
Longs at 7170/60 target 7185/90 & first resistance at 7210/20. Above here look for7245/50.
AUDJPY has unexpectedly collapsed to strong support at 8480/40. Longs need stops below 8410.
If we can hold the 500-week moving average support at 8480/40 look for 8515/25 &8560/80.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades in a tight band below 1.2100, US data awaited
EUR/USD is trading decisively below 1.2100 on Thursday. Solid appreciation in the US dollar after the US inflation data, keeps EUR/USD lagging below 1.2100. Although, a slight retreat in the US Treasury yields buoys the spot ahead of US data.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.4000, having breached Wednesday's low. US CPI surprises won over upbeat UK data dump. Brexit jitters over NI extends, UK PM Johson and scientists warn for covid variant. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
Gold tracks downbeat US Treasury yields to south of $1,840
Gold retreats towards $1,800 ahead of Thursday’s European session, as the market sentiment dwindles following the US Consumer Price Index (CPI)-led debacle. Geopolitical woes, US data can entertain gold traders amid a light calendar.
XLM Price remains indecisive after massive market crash
XLM price seems to have stopped the bleeding as buyers undid 15% of the sell-off. If Stellar slices through the supply barrier that extends from $0.627 to $0.660, it will signal the start of an upswing.
Apple Inc stock forecast and key chart levels
AAPL shares continue to struggle after blowout earnings. Apple suffering as the tech sector turns bearish. AAPL shares have not had the reaction many would expect to a truly stellar earnings release.