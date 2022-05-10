In this blog, we will look at the strong rally in NZDJPY which took place this year, talk about the sequence, what it means for the pair and also what our trading strategy is going forward. We will look at a sequence chart and also a chart showing the extreme area down from April 20, 2022 peak and highlight the next extreme area where we can see buyers entering the market to resume the rally or produce 3 waves reaction higher at least.
NZD/JPY bullish sequence since January 28, 2022 low
Chart below shows NZDJPY ended a cycle from 03.2020 low at 10.2021 peak. This rally was in 5 waves as we can see a clear impulsive advance. This was followed by a 3 waves pull back which ended at 01.28.2022 low. Then pair resumed the rally and went on to make a new high above 10.2021 peak. Break above 10.2021 peak created an incomplete bullish sequence and opened extension higher. Sequence is bullish against 01.28.2022 low and as dips hold above this level, expect buyers to remain in control and appear in the dips in 3, 7 or 11 swings. While above 01.28.2022 low, next target area remains to be 98.31 – 103.74.
NZD/JPY: Elliott Wave structure down from April 20, 2022 peak
Decline from 04.20.2022 peak is unfolding as a Zigzag Elliott wave structure which is a 5-3-5 structure. In this structure, wave A is in 5 waves, wave B is in 3 waves and wave C is also in 5 waves. Wave B could be any corrective structure. We can see a clear 5 waves decline from 04.20.2022 peak to 04.26.2022 low which we have labelled as wave (A). This was followed by 3 waves bounce to 04.28.2022 peak and now pair has broken below 04.26.2022 low which creates a short-term incomplete bearish sequence. As bounces fail below 05.04.2022 (84.82) and more importantly below 04.28.2022 (85.00), expect more downside towards 81.29 – 78.74 where buyers should appear and resume the rally for next leg or produce 3 waves reaction higher at least. Alternative view is that bounce from the blue box will fail in 3 swings for another 3 swings extension lower to complete a double correction before higher again. Once the reaction from blue box reaches 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 04.28.2022 (85.41), buyers from blue box should be able to eliminate risk on the trade and get into a risk free position and buy then buy again lower at next equal legs area in case of a larger double correction to the downside.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0550 area, eyes on Fedspeak
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum after having advanced higher toward 1.0600 earlier in the day and retreated to the 1.0550 area. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, market participants will pay close attention to comments from central bank officials.
GBP/USD loses traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD is trading in the lower half of its daily range and edging lower toward 1.2300 in the early American session. Despite falling US Treasury bond yields, the greenback holds its ground ahead of Wednesday's key inflation data.
Gold clings to daily gains near $1,860 amid falling US yields
Gold stays in positive territory at around $1,860 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is back below 3%, losing nearly 3% on a daily basis and helping XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum.
Where to exit Ethereum before it crashes to $1,700
Ethereum price has sealed its bearish fate after breaching the consolidation pattern’s lower trend line on May 6. This development has worsened the situation and caused a steep correction for ETH.
Is Amazon joining Ford in selling RIVN stock?
Rivian (RIVN) has a number of noted events this week and none appear to be particularly beneficial to the stock price. RIVN stock cratered over 20% on Monday in a market meltdown.