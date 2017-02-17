Nothing moving in the Oil markets
The oil price is almost the same as it was last friday, nothing is moving it at the moment almost as if it was the subject of price fixing, à la gold and silver of yore, not any tomfoolery I assure you... This week saw another set of whopping inventory increases which only seem to steady the price, indeed that is a subject worth looking at on its own. Money managers are still incredibly long and yesterday, chat out of Opec was that they are considering extending their pact with non-Opec countries and indeed possibly increasing it. They will need to do just this and then, maybe next year they might be able to make out like bandits. On that subject the only bearish stuff comes from those who worry about US production to whom I would say, dont worry your pretty little heads about it, whatever they can produce isnt enough to move a determined market...
