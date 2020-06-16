New Zealand GDP Preview: Room for a positive surprise, NZD/USD may advance, pending market mood

- New Zealand is expected to report a drop of 1% first-quarter economic output.
- Upbeat Australian figures imply a better outcome.
- NZD/USD has room to rise, but the reaction also depends on the market movement.
New Zealand has been a success story in combating coronavirus – passing 24 days without new cases until two popped up in mid-June. Gross Domestic Product figures released early on Thursday are for the first quarter that ended back in March – but they remain relevant for the economy moving forward and for NZD/USD.
Economists expect the economy of the South Pacific nation to fall by 1%, the first contraction since the third quarter of 2010 – nearly 2010. A drop of 1% would match the crash in the first quarter of 2009.
The case for better GDP figures
Looking to the west – to Australia – is where the answer lies. The land down under reported a squeeze of only 0.3% in the first quarter and New Zealand's contraction could be similar. The antipodean neighbors are both developed economies where many work from home. Australia exports metals and New Zealand's leading product is milk.
The economic shock from coronavirus in China may have paralyzed demand for building materials but the consumption of food has not dropped. That goes far enough to provide hopes that New Zealand's GDP figures may even beat Australia's.
On the other hand, the lockdown imposed on Auckland was much stricter than that in Sydney. Australia's states enacted different policies while New Zealand's centralized government went hard and fast. The better results Jacinda Arrdern's government has over Scott Morrison's – fewer COVID-19 deaths and infections – may only be felt in the economy in the second or third quarters.
Source: Financial Times
All in all, there is a good case for an economic squeeze that is softer than 1% projected, and that could boost the kiwi.
Will NZD/USD rally in that case?
The answer depends on the broader market mood. The kiwi is a "risk" currency that rises with stocks – such as Monday's Federal Reserve-fueled rally – and falls when equities struggle. Another round of adverse coronavirus news from America's Sun Belt could down NZD/USD.
The market mood at the time of the publication is likely to impact the reaction. An upbeat figure will compound a rally based on optimism, while a depressing GDP figure could exacerbate a sell-off of the kiwi based on global gloom.
If statistics surpass estimates but investors are downbeat, the increase could be muted. The same logic applies to a faster contraction in New Zealand, yet coming after another rally in stocks.
Conclusion
There is a case for New Zealand's first-quarter GDP to come out above the contraction of 1% projected. However, the full reaction in NZD/USD depends on the underlying market mood.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.13 as US Retail Sales smash expectations
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, paring previous gains. Markets cheer US fiscal and monetary stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with 63.4 points. US retail sales jump by 17.7%, more than double the expectations.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1
Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.
Gold clings to modest daily gains, around $1730 area
Gold traded with modest gains through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1730 region.
WTI: Modest losses from 200-HMA eye downside break of $37.00
WTI defies two-day winning streak while easing from $37.71, down 0.55% during the early Tuesday’s trading. In addition to the black gold’s failure to cross the key HMA, MACD conditions also favor odds of its further declines.