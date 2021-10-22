Brent

In the H4 chart, after breaking 3/8, Brent is no longer consolidating. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling towards the closest support at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may resume growing and reach the resistance at 4/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.

S&P 500

As we can see in the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading within the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, break it, and then continue trading downwards to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks +1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at +2/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.