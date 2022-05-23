I see the DXY move lower to the 100.090-70 zone to complete a Crab formation. Using correlation, this offers upward pressure in EURUSD, GBPUSD, and NZDUSD.
We break down the patterns.
The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided "as is" and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied.
