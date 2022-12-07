A mixed affair for markets today has seen the DAX and Nasdaq underperform. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada has lifted rates once more, although the recent rise in variable mortgages will likely limit future hikes.
Markets stabilise after recent declines
“Equity markets have provided a welcome break from the incessant selling pressure that has dominated the week, although today’s mixed session has still seen the Nasdaq and DAX in the red. With the recent losses attributed to last Friday’s earnings rise, this coming Friday provides yet another inflation indicator in the form of the PPI factory pricing figure. Nonetheless, with China starting to moderate their Covid restrictions, there is a hope that the economic suffering in the West will be counteracted by a Asia-led rebound in growth. ”
Bank of Canada raises rates, but look unlikely to do much more
“The Bank of Canada opted to raise rates by another 50-basis points this afternoon, with the committee maintaining their pledge to drive down inflation further despite recent declines. Much like the US, we have seen Canadian CPI track lower over recent months, but the degree to which this will play out remains to be seen. From here we are likely to see the BoC approach their terminal rate, with markets predicting that a 25-basis point hike in January could be the final move before they sit back and await the repercussions. With the UK Halifax HPI index showing a whopping 2.3% collapse in house prices last month, the Bank of Canada will be very wary of tightening further given the implications for the 50% of homeowners on variable mortgages. ”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6730 reverting its negative trend
The AUD/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 0.6668 and trades comfortably above the 0.6700 mark. Risk aversion did little to help the greenback as the focus remains on global economic growth and the looming Fed’s decision.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500, lacks follow-through
A risk-averse environment limited EUR/USD gains, but demand for the USD remains scarce. Buyers defending the 1.0500 area, hinting at potential higher highs in the near term.
Gold carves out a bullish scenario into key resistance
Gold price is higher on the day having climbed from a low of $1,768.82 and reaching a high of $1,789.05 so far as the US Dollar tails off in the mid-afternoon session in the US.
Ethereum price subject to volatility as Chainlink enables staking on the ETH network
Ethereum price has investors dialing in as Network advancements are arousing speculation. Still, the technicals will need to show forth stronger signals to justify opening a long position.
What happens after the Fed reaches the terminal rate
The discrepancy starts to show. What will the Fed do? For now, the Fed is raising rates to stave off inflation, and are expected to level out at around 5.0%.