Notes/Observations
- Various release of EU inflation data largely ignored in session (France, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Poland CPIs; German Wholesale prices, Swiss Producer& Import prices).
- More emerging markets raising interest rates (Mexico & Peru overnight).
- Poland GDP reading providing calls for higher interest rates to combat the fastest inflation in a decade.
- Continued concerns over the surge of Covid-19 and its Delta variant; analysts note growing evidence that the current virus wave is affecting consumer activity.
Asia
- China coronavirus infection said to close shipping terminal at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port. All other terminals aside from Meishan have been operating normally (Insight: Closed terminal accounts for about 25% of container cargo through the port).
Coronavirus
- Total global cases 206.2M (+0.4% d/d); total deaths: 4.35M (+0.2% d/d). Active cases stand at 16.8M (+0.6% d/d).
- Japan daily new coronavirus cases to exceed 20,000 for the 1st time. Tokyo's daily new COVID-19 cases hit record 5,773.
- FDA on Thursday authorized third dose of Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) vaccines for immunocompromised patients.
Americas
- Canada PM Trudeau reportedly hold snap election scheduled for Sept 20th.
- UK and US said they’re sending troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate their embassy staff.
- Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) raised the Overnight Rate by 25bps to 4.25% (as expected) for its 2nd straight hike.
Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 +0.23% at 475.92, FTSE +0.41% at 7,222.79, DAX +0.42% at 16,004.60, CAC-40 +0.29% at 6,902.69, IBEX-35 +0.25% at 9,001.00, FTSE MIB +0.31% at 26,639.50, SMI +0.34% at 12,471.90, S&P 500 Futures +0.07%].
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally flat but later drifted into positive territory; upbeat sectors include consumer discretionary and industrials; while technology and energy sectors trend to the downside; energy sector under pressure after crude prices slip; Adidas divests Reebok to Authentic brands; Zooplus recieves takeover offer from Zorro; Babcock sells Frazer-Nash unit; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Embraer and Crescent Point Energy.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Adidas [ADS.DE] +2% (sells Reebok unit), zooplus [ZO1.DE] +40% (offer).
- Consumer staples: ForFarmers [FFARM.NL] -5% (earnings).
- Healthcare: Ipsen [IPN.FR] -12% (withdrawal of NDA).
- Industrials: Babcock International [BAB.UK] +5% (divestment), Knorr-Bremse [KBX.DE] -1.5% (earnings).
- Technology: SimCorp [SIM.DK] +2% (earnings; buyback; new CEO).
- Materials: Avon Rubber [AVON.UK] -24% (trading update).
Speakers
- Germany Econ Ministry saw positive underlying momentum of overall domestic economy persisting. Saw no signs of a wage-price spiral that could lead to permanently high inflation.
- Czech Central Bank (CNB) Aug Minutes: Vote to raise rates by 25bps was not unanimous (4--1-2); Noted that rate hikes were needed to cap inflationary expectations. Majority view that interest rates are very low and likely need to be gradually raised over the coming H2.
Currencies/Fixed income
- USD steady in a listless market. Dealers noted that safe-haven demand for the greenback remained viable and being spurred by concerns over the surge of Covid-19 and its Delta variant.
- EUR/USD was steady in quiet trade with markets basically ignored the various releases of EU inflation during the session (France, Spain, Finland).
Economic data
- (FI) Finland July CPI M/M: +0.3% v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 1.9% v 2.0% prior.
- (FR) France Q2 ILO Unemployment Rate: 8.0% v 7.8%e; Mainland Unemployment Rate: %7.8 v 7.6%e.
- (DE) Germany July Wholesale Price Index M/M: 1.1% v 1.5% prior; Y/Y: 11.3% v 10.7% prior.
- (CH) Swiss July Producer & Import Prices M/M: 0.5 % v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 3.3% v 3.1%e.
- (FR) France July Final CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 1.2% v 1.2%e; CPI (ex-tobacco index): 105.55 v 105.56e.
- (FR) France July Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.1% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.6%e.
- (ES) Spain July Final CPI M/M: -0.8% v -0.7%e; Y/Y: % v 2.9%e.
- (ES) Spain July Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -1.2% v -1.2%e; Y/Y: 2.9% v 2.9%e.
- (ES) Spain July CPI Core M/M: -0.9% v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.2% prior.
- (TR) Turkey Jun Current Account Balance: -$1.1B v -$1.2Be.
- (SE) Sweden July CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.4% v 1.3%e; CPI Level: 342.23 v 342.07e.
- (SE) Sweden July CPIF M/M: 0.3% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.6%e.
- (SE) Sweden July CPIF (ex-energy) M/M: 0.0% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.5%e.
- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 93.0K v 99.5K tons prior.
- (PL) Poland Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 1.9% v 2.0%e; Y/Y: 10.9% v 10.7%e (fastest annual pace recorded).
- (PL) Poland July Final CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: 5.0% v 5.0% prelim (confirmed 4th month above target range and highest since Jun 2011.
- (CZ) Czech Jun Current Account (CZK): 0.0B v -3.9Be.
- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Aug 6th (RUB): 14.25T v 14.19T prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.9% v -1.0%e; Y/Y: 7.6% v 7.5%e.
- (TW) Taiwan Q2 Final GDP Y/Y: 7.4% v 7.5%e.
- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Trade Balance (seasonally adj): €B v €10.8Be; Trade Balance NSA (unadj): €B v €7.5B prior.
- (CY) Cyprus Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: % v 2.0% prior; Y/Y: % v -1.6% prior.
Fixed income issuance
- None seen.
Looking ahead
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (IN) India to sell combined INR310B in 2026, 2033, 2035 and 2050 bonds.
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2029, 2038 and 2050 Bonds.
- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Q2 Labour Costs Y/Y: No est v 7.0% prior.
- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.0B and £1.5B respectively).
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed.
- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Aug 6th: No est v $620.6B prior.
- 08:00 (PL) Poland Jun Current Account Balance: €0.5Be v €0.1B prior; Trade Balance: €0.9Be v €0.2B prior; Exports: €23.6Be v €22.6B prior; Imports: €23.0Be v €22.5B prior.
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Jun Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: +0.4%e v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 8.6%e v 14.2% prior.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:30 (US) July Import Price Index M/M: 0.6%e v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 10.5%e v 11.2% prior; Import Price Index (ex-petroleum) M/M: 0.5%e v 0.7% prior.
- 08:30 (US) July Export Price Index M/M: 0.8%e v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: No ets v 16.8% prior.
- 10:00 (US) Aug Preliminary University of Michigan Confidence: 81.2e v 81.2 prior.
- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Jun Trade Balance: -$1.4Be v -$1.0B prior; Total Imports: $4.9Be v $4.4B prior.
- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Moody's on Ireland sovereign rating; S&P on Sweden sovereign rating).
- 12:00 (RU) Russia Q2 Advance GDP Y/Y: +10.0%e v -0.7% prior.
- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.
- (CO) Colombia Central Bank Economist Survey.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1750 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750 amid a cautious market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. The dollar retreats with the Treasury yields ahead of US Prelim Consumer Sentiment data.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3800 despite US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.3800 despite a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.
XAU/USD remains focused on $1767 upside target
Gold price is easing back towards $1750, having refreshed four-day highs at $1760 in the last hours. Despite the minor pullback, the bullish potential in gold price remains intact amid the ongoing weakness in the Treasury yields, which remains a drag on the US dollar.
Litecoin price escapes selling pressure, LTC aims for $190
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next after breaking crucial resistance.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.