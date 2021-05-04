Market News Today – Treasuries kicked off May with modest gains, correcting from the losses to end of April. Caution ruled as Covid problems remain worries, especially with the spike in India. Wall Street was led by the USA30‘s 0.7% rally, with the USA500 up 0.27%, though the USA100 slipped -0.48% lower, as tech stocks were under pressure. Comments from Fed Chair Powell suggesting that the economic recovery remains patchy helped to boost Treasuries yesterday, but bonds traded mixed overnight. Australian markets outperformed, but yields have come back from lows after the RBA left policy settings unchanged for now but upgraded its economic outlook. GER30 and UK100 futures meanwhile are down -0.1% and up 0.3% respectively, the latter in catch up mode as UK markets return from the extended bank holiday weekend. Trading conditions remained quiet, with China and Japan still on holiday.
In FX markets, the US Dollar strengthened across the board and USDJPY lifted to 109.33. Both EUR and GBP dropped against a largely stronger USD and also speculations on BoE. Analysts reckon the bank might announce a slowdown in its bond-buying programme as vaccinations have bolstered Britain’s economy. Ethereum is at 160% above the 200-day MA, breaking $3,500. USOIL meanwhile spiked to $64.35 per barrel, as more US states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract travellers. The weaker-than-expected US data stoked concerns over recovery and limited losses for the safe-haven metal. Gold is down at $1,785, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at 1797.
Today – Data releases in Europe today focus on the final UK manufacturing PMI for April as well as consumer credit growth ahead of the BoE announcement on Thursday.
Biggest (FX) Mover @ 07:30 GMT – USDRUB turned 0.44% lower, breaking the 20-period SMA. The MAs aligned lower while RSI is at 43 and pointing lower and MACD is below signal line, suggesting decreasing positive bias. ATR (H1) at 0.24544 & ATR (D) at 0.90351.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
