-
ECB warns against BoJ normalisation.
-
Yen improves after verbal intervention.
-
US nonfarm payrolls projected to fall to 190,000.
USD/JPY is steady on Friday, trading at 138.95, up 0.11%. The yen has posted four straight days of gains and is up 1.1% this week.
The yen has rebounded, after coming close to the 141 line on Tuesday. Much of the yen’s improvement is due to verbal intervention, as Tokyo reacted sharply to the yen’s downswing. Masoto Kanda, Japan’s top currency diplomat, warned on Tuesday that Tokyo would “closely watch currency market moves and respond appropriately as needed” and hinted that currency intervention was on the table if necessary. Japan has intervened previously in the currency markets and would likely do so again if the exchange rate swings too sharply.
There has been growing speculation that the Bank of Japan will begin to normalise policy, and such moves could have a massive impact on the yen. Earlier in the week, the ECB weighed in, warning that policy normalisation could “test the resilience of global bond markets”. It was most unusual for one central bank to comment on the activities of another, and the warning underlies the concern that the ECB and no doubt other central banks have if the BoJ tightens after decades of an ultra-loose policy.
In the US, all eyes are on nonfarm payrolls. The ADP employment report, which precedes nonfarm payrolls, was strong, coming in at 278,000, down slightly from 291,000 and crushing the consensus of 170,000. Investors don’t consider the ADP all that reliable, but there are other indications that the US labour market remains resilient, such as Thursday’s solid unemployment claims report. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to fall to 190,000, following 253,000 prior. If nonfarm payrolls surprises to the upside, it could cement a Fed rate hike at the June 14th meeting. Market pricing has been swinging sharply, with the odds of a pause currently at 76%, according to CME’s FedWatch. Only a week ago, the odds of pause stood at 36%.
USD/JPY technical
-
USD/JPY faces resistance at 139.61 and 140.56.
-
There is support at 138.50 and 137.92.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will May jobs report confirm a Fed rate hike pause in June – LIVE
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the May jobs report on Friday, June 2 at 12:30 GMT, which is forecast to show an increase of 190,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls. Investors have been reassessing the Fed's rate outlook and the labor market data could provide an important clue.
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is on a gradual advance toward 1.0800 in the early European morning. Positive risk sentiment on Congressional approval of the US debt limit suspension and dovish Fed expectations is exerting bearish pressure on the US Dollar. US Nonfarm Payrolls awaited.
GBP/USD grinds higher toward 1.2550 amid USD weakness, US jobs data eyed
GBP/USD is inching higher toward 1.2550 in early Europe, as markets cheer a risk-friendly environment, which is rendering negative for the safe-haven US Dollar. The pair shrugs off UK economic woes on Brexit barriers. The focus now remians on the US NFP report.
Gold aims to sustain above $1,980 amid fragile USD Index ahead of US NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) is looking to fit its auction above $1,980.00 in the early European session. The precious metal has been fueled with fresh blood as the USD Index is expected to remain in the bearish trajectory amid the absence of recovery signals.
China crypto community picks Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain as top protocols
Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain protocols are top picks for the Chinese crypto community, data from a report shows, a possible bullish catalyst for tokens related to these protocols as Hong Kong opens the door of crypto to retail investors.