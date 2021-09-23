The latest crisis surrounding Evergrande resulted in some contagious selling of risk assets to start the week with commodities sliding on the news. One commodity that has been in focus for a few weeks now has been copper.

Copper is often given the nickname Dr Copper since it gives a good indication of overall global health. Demand for copper is expected to grow medium term due to electrical vehicle demand. Take a look below at one of the best times of the year to buy copper from a seasonal perspective.

Over the last 15 years, copper has risen 11 times between Jan 31 and Mar 02. The average rise has been 4.71% and the largest gain was in 2021 with a 19.12% rise. The largest fall was in 2013 with a -6.18% loss.

Major Trade Risks: If there is an unexpected recession next year around February then copper markets will be more vulnerable to selling.

