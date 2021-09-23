The latest crisis surrounding Evergrande resulted in some contagious selling of risk assets to start the week with commodities sliding on the news. One commodity that has been in focus for a few weeks now has been copper.
Copper is often given the nickname Dr Copper since it gives a good indication of overall global health. Demand for copper is expected to grow medium term due to electrical vehicle demand. Take a look below at one of the best times of the year to buy copper from a seasonal perspective.
Over the last 15 years, copper has risen 11 times between Jan 31 and Mar 02. The average rise has been 4.71% and the largest gain was in 2021 with a 19.12% rise. The largest fall was in 2013 with a -6.18% loss.
Major Trade Risks: If there is an unexpected recession next year around February then copper markets will be more vulnerable to selling.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1700 amid dismal EZ PMIs, weaker USD
EUR/USD is holding the bounce above 1.1700, shrugging off the downbeat German and Eurozone PMIs. The US dollar retreats in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed and amid an upbeat market mood. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3650 amid downbeat UK PMIs, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD extends rebound from five-week lows to regain 1.3650, despite disappointing UK Preliminary PMIs. Risk-on mood reverses Fed-induced US dollar gains. UK inflation expectations keep buyers hopeful even as BOE is seen standing pat.
XAU/USD’s recovery to face stiff resistance at $1771
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce but remains in the red for the second straight session ahead of the BoE monetary policy decision. The BoE could likely follow the Fed’s signal at tapering, in light of rising inflation expectations in the UK.
How good are Cardano's (ADA) chances to come back to the bullish zone?
Despite ongoing bearish pressure, bulls have become more active as some coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone. ADA could restore its position to a certain extent as the rate of the altcoin has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Bank of England Preview: Action to revolve around tapering prospects
The BoE is having a monetary policy meeting, and policymakers will announce their decision on Thursday, September 23. At this point, market participants are pricing in that the central bank will maintain its main rate unchanged at 0.1%.