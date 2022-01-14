Intraday market analysis: Nasdaq struggles to rebound

US 100 revisits major support
The Nasdaq 100 faltered after an unexpected rise in US initial jobless claims. The tech index bounced off the demand zone around 15200 which used to be a resistance on the daily chart.
A bullish divergence revealed a slowdown in the sell-off momentum. The latest break above 15820 prompted some sellers to cover but came under pressure at 15980.
After intraday traders took profit, 15200 is a critical support to keep the rebound relevant. A deeper correction would send the price to 14900.
EUR/GBP stuck in bearish trend
The euro rose after ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said the inflation spike may last longer than projected.
Nonetheless, the bearish sentiment still prevails after the pair failed to hold on to 0.8370. The former support has now turned into a resistance. The current consolidation could be a distribution phase and a drop below 0.8325 could send the price to February 2020’s lows near 0.8290.
On the upside, the bulls have the challenging task of lifting offers around 0.8370 and then 0.8415 before they could attract more followers.
XAG/USD tests major resistance
Silver extends its recovery on the back of a weak US dollar. The metal saw support at the psychological level of 22.00.
A break above the resistance at 22.80 and then an acceleration to the upside indicates strong buying interest. An overbought RSI has temporarily held the rally back.
The bulls are testing the daily resistance at 23.40. A breakout could shake sellers out and trigger a reversal above 24.00. On the downside, buyers could be lurking around 22.60 in case of a pullback.
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.1500 amid weaker US dollar
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.1450, as the US dollar maintains its recent weakness, despite a risk-off mood. The pair is testing a critical resistance and could be on the verge of a correction, courtesy of the rebound in the US yields. Focus shifts to Lagarde’s speech, US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3700 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3700 as investors assess the latest data releases from the UK. The ONS reported that the UK economy grew by 0.9% on a monthly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 0.4%. On a negative note Industrial Production expanded by only 0.1% in the same period.
Gold consolidates in weekly highs near $1,830, US Retail Sales eyed
Gold price hits weekly highs amid weaker US dollar despite hawkish Fed. Focus shifts to the US Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment releases.
Ethereum price bullish reversal sets ETH on a return to $3,820
Ethereum price could be preparing for a reversal as a bullish chart pattern is forming. Ethereum bulls are eyeing a 12% ascent toward $3,820 if the token slices above $3,398.
US December Retail Sales Preview: Can dollar capitalize on upbeat data? Premium
Retail Sales data for the month of December will be released by the US Census Bureau on Friday, January 14. Investors expect sales to remain unchanged at $639.8 billion in December.