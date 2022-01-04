Intraday market analysis: US Dollar Index recoups losses

NZD/USD breaks support
The New Zealand dollar tumbles against its US counterpart amid soaring Treasury yields.
The pair is looking to consolidate its recent gains after it rallied above the 30-day moving average (0.6820). The December high at 0.6860 is major resistance. A bullish close may propel the kiwi to 0.6950.
In the meantime, the pullback below 0.6800 suggests a lack of further commitment from the buy-side as short-term traders took profit. 0.6740 is the next support and its breach may lead to a correction to 0.6700.
XAG/USD seeks support
Silver falls back as the US dollar strengthens across the board. Price action saw a strong recovery from the daily support at 21.50.
A rally above 23.15 indicates interest in keeping the rebound valid, following a brief end of the year sell-off. The double top at 23.40 is an important resistance on the way to 23.70. This point lies in a supply zone from the late November sell-off.
A break below the psychological level of 23.00 has prompted intraday buyers to bail out. 22.60 is the closest support and its breach could drive the metal to 21.80.
GER 40 rises towards an all-time high
The Dax 40 rallies in hopes that Omicron lockdowns can be avoided. A bullish MA cross on the daily charts indicates improved sentiment.
The rally accelerated after it cleared the supply area around 15750. The bulls are pushing towards the all-time high at 16300. A breakout could resume the uptrend, attracting trend followers in the process.
The RSI surged again into the overbought territory and may temper the bullish fever. 15840 is fresh support. 15680 from the previous resistance area would be a test for buyers’ resolve.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.