Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 24 Jan 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.87.. The greenback pares Fri's losses n inched higher from 113.64 (New Zealand) to 113.94 in Tokyo morning in tandem with U.S. yields despite intra-day broad-based weakness in Asian stocks following Fri's decline in U.S. equities.

As dlr's decline from last week's high at 115.05 (Tue) to 113.61 in New York Fri suggests correction from Jan's 113.49 bottom has ended, re-test of this level is envisaged after consolidation, break would extend recent fall towards next daily obj. at 113.15.

Offers are tipped at 114.00/05 with some stops touted above there while some bids are noted at 113.65/50 with stops below 113.45.

On the data front, US will release Markit mfg n services PMIs are at 14:45GMT n then Dallas fed mfg business index at 15:30GMT.