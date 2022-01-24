Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 24 Jan 2022 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.87.. The greenback pares Fri's losses n inched higher from 113.64 (New Zealand) to 113.94 in Tokyo morning in tandem with U.S. yields despite intra-day broad-based weakness in Asian stocks following Fri's decline in U.S. equities.
As dlr's decline from last week's high at 115.05 (Tue) to 113.61 in New York Fri suggests correction from Jan's 113.49 bottom has ended, re-test of this level is envisaged after consolidation, break would extend recent fall towards next daily obj. at 113.15.
Offers are tipped at 114.00/05 with some stops touted above there while some bids are noted at 113.65/50 with stops below 113.45.
On the data front, US will release Markit mfg n services PMIs are at 14:45GMT n then Dallas fed mfg business index at 15:30GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly offered above 1.1300 as pre-Fed fears propel yields, Eurozone/US PMIs eyed
EUR/USD reverses Friday’s corrective pullback from two-week low. Russia-Ukraine fears, Omicron updates add to the watcher’s list, weigh on prices. Preliminary readings of January PMI, inflation data can act as buffers ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3550 on UK’s political, Brexit risks ahead of PMI data
GBP/USD fades early Asian session bounce off two-week low. British covid cases ease but death toll rise, Welsh ports see 30% reduction in traffic due to Brexit. UK/US preliminary PMIs for January will direct intraday moves, Fed is the key.
Gold bulls likely to stay on the sidelines, focus remains on FOMC Premium
Rising geopolitical tensions assisted the safe-haven gold to regain positive traction on Monday. The risk-on impulse, rebounding US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations capped the upside.
MATIC price could retest $1 as Polygon breaches a year old support
MATIC price has sliced through a crucial support area, flipping it into a resistance barrier. As Polygon trades around a familiar foothold, there is a chance market makers might drag the altcoin lower in hopes of collecting liquidity.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Big earnings week ahead and it is badly needed
Next week earnings season really gets into gear with some massive releases that will shape the direction of the main US indices for the quarter ahead. So far bank earnings have been more miss than hit. US - Russia tensions may increase as negotiations reach a stalemate.